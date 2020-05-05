Biochip Scanner Market: Global Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Some of the companies operating in Biochip Scanner Market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Takara Bio USA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Biochip Scanner is a device that is used to detect an acquire florescence signal data from biological microchip or biochips. The biochip scanner devices contains a laser that emits laser beam. To modulate the laser beam, a modulator such as an optical choppers are used. The modulated laser beam is received by a scanning head and the scanning mechanics coupled to the scanning head moves the scanning head relative to the biochip. An optical fiber delivers the modulated laser beam to the scanning head. An optical fiber delivers the modulated laser beam to the scanning head. The scanning head collects the florescence light from biochip, launches it into the same optical fiber, which delivers the florescence into a photo detector or photodiode.

The biochip scanner device is used in a row scanning method to scan selected rows of a biochip size matching the size of the immobilization site. Simulation and specific profiling of the biological markers are the major applications of the biochips. In addition they are also critical components in studies investigating multiple parameters simultaneously, as they hold chemical sites providing specific and sensitive analysis. Furthermore these integrated analysis involve exhaustive physical and chemical analysis for studies related to optimal selection, activation and stabilization for the development of new platform of clinical systems.

There are several factors driving the market for biochip scanner market such as, growing need to reduce turnaround time and clinical tests used for researches and diagnostics which have increased the demand for biochip and bio array techniques. The other boosting factor is rapid technical developments related to these techniques and a wide product portfolio on offer, due to new product launches are anticipated to provide researchers with various range of choices for the specific usage. Biochips also have applications ranging from disease marker identification to accelerated drug development, it includes number of researches in genomics, genotyping and proteomics, genotyping and proteomics. However there are also some of the factors that are responsible to hinder the growth of the market such as, biochip systems require automated robotic tools for handling and scanning of micro scale samples and that contains probes formatted in micro scales on glass surfaces.

The global biochip scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, end use and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip, protein chips, cancer diagnosis and treatment, gene expression, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping, genomics, drug discovery, agricultural biotechnology, proteomics, expression profiling, and high throughput screening. On the basis of end use the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, and academic & research institutes. The DNA chip segment is accounted for the major market share in the market due to their various applications in the fields such as drug discovery gene expression, genomic studies, cancer treatment and diagnosis.

In the region wise study, the global biochip scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises The United States, Canada and Mexico captured significant market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the biochip scanner with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country.

The global biochip scanner market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and add-on features to gain market share in the market.