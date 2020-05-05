Border Surveillance Market – Overview Investment Feasibility, Recent Trends and Development, Top Company

Global Border Surveillance Market Information Report by Equipment (Drone and Surveillance Camera), By Application (Coastal Border, Territorial Border, and Infrastructure) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The main driving factor for the global border surveillance market is the growing need for nations to secure their borders from trespassers. Borders are a major area of concern for all nations for their safety as illegal arms and illegal immigrants may enter the country and cause grievous harm to its citizens. Unmanned planes armed with night vision comes a long way in delivering the required surveillance to security forces even at night. Another major factor driving the growth of the global border surveillance market is substantial growth in the number of illegal immigrants across the globe.

Geopolitical conflicts are a major factor that influences the growth of the global border surveillance market. Insecurities with neighbouring countries leads the government into procuring innovative technology to stay ahead of their adversary. The governments are also investing substantial amount of funds in the research and development of technology. Moreover, many nations have continuous conflicts with their neighbouring countries on account of encroachment.

The security of land and maritime borders has become a key issue that must be addressed for proper integrated and coordinated management, by putting together the efforts of all the law enforcement agencies, in term of state security, economy, and public health. The use of drones in border surveillance is particularly useful in the regions that are difficult to reach or access, which significantly prevents trafficking of illegal drugs and illegal migration.

Developing countries across the globe are investing heavily in border surveillance systems which is substantially forecasted to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Countries like India who have major border disputes with China, Bangladesh, Burma and Pakistan for illegal immigrants, terrorists and smuggling. In addition, India is expected to be a major market for the border surveillance systems during the forthcoming years.

Segmentation:

The global border surveillance market is segmented in to three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Equipment: Comprises Drone and Surveillance Camera

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Coastal Border, Territorial Border and Infrastructure

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest market share of the global border surveillance market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period as well. The US has been one of the major investors in the research and development of border surveillance systems and equipment.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of the geo-political tensions in the region. Also, the developing countries in the region like China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the border surveillance market in the region.

Key Players:

DJI

General Atomics

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Honeywell International

FLIR Systems

Moog

