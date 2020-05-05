Butter & Yellow Fats Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Butter & Yellow Fats Market – Introduction

The butter & yellow fats market is expected to remain under the influence of changing eating habits of consumers, significant NPD activities and evolving consumer spending capacities. Despite witnessing price hikes and impacted by health and wellness trend, butter & yellow fats market is projected to witness a steady growth trajectory in the coming years.

The butter & yellow fats market has been a significant investor in marketing and advertising as manufacturers seeking to boost the sales of butter & yellow fats brands. Also, development of formulations with additional health benefits is gaining consumer traction as these formulations provide health benefits with beneficial fat content.

Butter & Yellow Fats Market – Notable Developments

Few key players in the butter & yellow fats market include Bunge Loders Croklaan (BLC), Clover, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Arla Foods, Amul, Crystal Farms, Danone, Horizon Organic, Dean Foods Company, Nestle, Kraft Foods Inc., Organic Valley and others.

Bunge Loader Croklaan (BLC) launched a new margarine product branded Delica Pro Gold in October 2018. This margarine is a liquid, plant-based and clean-label product highly suitable for industrial as well as artisanal bakery industries.

Naturli’, a vegan food brand located in Denmark launched vegan palm oil free spreadable butter at Sainsbury’s in July 2018. The new spreadable butter is milk-free and rich in minerals and antioxidants.

In September 2018, Dairy Crest, a leading British dairy products company re-launched Clover Light – popular butter spread which is without any artificial ingredients. The new Clover Light has 60% less saturated fat as compared to butter and 40% buttermilk.

Butter & Yellow Fats Market Dynamics

New Product Development (NPD) Remains Primary Driver of Butter & Yellow Fats Market

New product development (NPD) has introduced some of the genuine products in the butter & yellow fats market, because of which consumers continue to purchase butter & yellow fats products. The landscape of butter has witnessed a significant shift from a hard-rock butter type to spreadable variants. Also, introduction flavors in the butter spreads and margarine have gained significant consumer traction. For instance, the butter & yellow fats market has witnessed a recent introduction of flavored products with coconut and avocado flavors. The butter & yellow fats market has also introduced regional products such as Cornish butter which has gained significant popularity among British consumers. The originality of the regional product enhances its appeal and provide a point of difference on the global retail shelves.

Demand for Margarine Continues, Butter Back on Table

Consumers traditionally prefer margarine over other butter & yellow fat products. Margarine’s greater health benefits over butter have resulted in higher consumer preference for margarine. Introduction of savory and flavors served as the topping on the cake in the margarine landscape and successfully attracted a larger consumer base.

In the recent past, however, manufacturers of butter & yellow fats have introduced a product with natural fats. Also, latest scientific studies revealed lower health risks from consumption of dairy-fat as compared the harmful effects of alternative trans-fats. Led by this, the current marketplace of butter & yellow fats is witnessing consumers willingly paying more for butter and spreads, especially for products of premium brands.

Changing Eating Habits to Impact Butter & Yellow Fats Consumption

Consumption of high calorie and high-fat products such as butter & yellow fats is advised in moderation as their excessive consumption can lead to weight gain and increase the level of LDL cholesterols. Consumption of fried breakfast has declined significantly in the past half a decade in the wake of rising health consciousness among consumers. Also, declined consumption of bread has also contributed to reduced use of butter and spread products.

Butter & Yellow Fats Market – Segmentation

Butter & yellow fats market is segmented based on product type and application.

Based on product type, the butter & yellow fats market is segmented into,

Butter/ghee

Regular

Low fat

Margarine/table spread

Cooking

Based on application, the butter & yellow fats market is segmented into,