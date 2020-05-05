Cellulose Fibers Market 2025 top players : onLtd, China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd, Fulida Group Holdings Co., CFF GmbH & Co. KG, GrupoSniace, and International Paper

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Overview

Cellulose fibers are man-made fibers manufactured from wood pulp of plant sources. The manufacturing of cellulose fibers involves various chemical and mechanical processes, and yields fiber types with varied useful properties. Rayon, as well as its other types such as triacetate, viscose, and acetate are a few common cellulose fibers, primarily finding applications in textile fabrics, and spun yarn. Acetate fiber dries quickly, and is used in cigarette filters and apparel, while rayon’s highly absorbent properties makes it useful for home furnishing products including carpets and curtains. Cellulose fibers are also frequently used to fabricate paper. With growing population across the world, and rapid urbanization with changing lifestyle, the demand for quality textile and carpet is escalating. Consequently, the demand in the global cellulose fibers market is expected to increment at a steady rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Key Trends

The growing awareness regarding environmental concerns is a trend that this market is expected to significantly from. Urban populations across the world are now willing to spend extra for products that ooze from quality and are eco-friendly. Biodegradable fabrics are now opted by consumers as their share to the community. In addition to that, certain cellulose fibers have skin-friendly properties too, which are gaining popularity while textile remains the biggest end-use application of these man-made fibers.

Though they consume significantly more water and energy for their processing, cellulose fibers are synthetically manufactured via renewable and cheaper feedstock in comparison to their synthetic alternatives. This factor is also expected to positively influence the growth rate of the global cellulose fibers market. However, volatility of wood pulp prices continues to cause hindrance to the market from attaining its full potential.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Market Potential

Hygiene industry is opening new avenues for the players in this market. With the exponential rise of social media, the awareness for growing pollution levels and self-care is skyrocketing. Consumers are now more conscious and spend big-bucks for products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and incontinence products. This market is also expected to gain from extending utility of cellulose fibers for acquisition layers, fastening systems, backsheet, topsheet, and leg cuffs. Varied properties of cellulose fibers such as softness, absorbent, water resistance, and adhesive-nature makes it essential for the manufacturing of those products.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific continues to serve the maximum demand for cellulose fibers, as it is the hub of textile and carpet manufacturing. China alone accounts for more than half of the demand from this region, utilizing it for textile and apparel production. The availability of moderately skilled labor at reduced cost is the primary factor thriving the textile manufacturing in China, as well as India. Europe too is a lucrative region, maintaining a sustained demand for high-quality textile products.

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Competitive Analysis

Cellulose fibers makes for a highly capital driven market wherein significant investments are required besides expertise to start profitable manufacturing. As a result, a few prominent companies own most of the market and continue to invest in research and development of highly quality fibers in order to gain shares. CreaFill Fibers Corporation, Grasim Industries Ltd., Sateri, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Lenzing AG, onLtd, China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd, Fulida Group Holdings Co., CFF GmbH & Co. KG, GrupoSniace, and International Paper are some of the leading vendors in the global cellulose fibers market. A considerable number of smaller players also make their presence felt at the domestic level, providing cheaper products in order to sustain their business.