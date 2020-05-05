Cigarette Vending Machine Market: Increase In Adoption Of Intelligent Cigarette Vending Machines Is Likely To Boost The Growth Of The Market

Cigarette vending machine sells smoking products such as cigarettes, cigars, etc. It accepts cash as a payment for cigarettes packs or is, sometimes, a cashless system. Cigarette vending machine manufacturers are facing obligations from governing bodies regarding prohibition on smoking in certain places. These type of machines are usually installed at places where there is a separate smoking area for people who smoke.

Increase in adoption of intelligent cigarette vending machines is likely to boost the growth of the cigarette vending machine market in the near future. Unlike conventional cigarette vending machines that just allot products, intelligent cigarette vending machines consist advanced technological features, such as inventory and operations management, transaction management, customer analytics, platform and software management, and content management systems and digital advertising which helps the user to access the vending machine easily. These are some of the driving factors helping in the growth of the cigarette vending machines in the global market. However, due to interference of government regulations, the cigarette vending machine market is expected to experience a setback in the near future.

The global cigarette vending machine market can be segmented based on machine type, operational mode, storage capacity, connectivity, payment mode type, end-user, environmental condition, distribution channel, and region. Based on machine type, the cigarette vending machine market can be classified into wall mounted and table top. According to operational mode, the overall market can be divided into manual mode and automatic mode. In terms of storage capacity, the market can be segmented into below 200, between 200 to 300, between 301 to 500, between 501 to 700, between 701 to 900, and above 900.

Based on connectivity, the cigarette vending machine market can be bifurcated into swiping card (debit card and credit card), coin, and paper money. In terms of end-user, the market can be split into pubs, nightclubs, hotels, railway stations, and others. By environmental condition, the cigarette vending machine market can be segregated into semi-outdoor, outdoor, and indoor. In terms of distribution channel, the cigarette vending machine market can be categorized into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. The offline channel can be further split into organized and unorganized channels. Organized channel can be further divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores.

In terms of region, the global cigarette vending machine market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country or regional level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the cigarette vending machine market in Europe includes market across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Middle East & Africa includes the cigarette vending machine market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America cigarette vending machine market has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. North America accounted for the major share of the global cigarette vending machine market. In Asia Pacific, cigarette vending machine market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to rise in adoption of latest technologies in the region.

Key players operating in the global cigarette vending machine market include Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Sielaff GmbH, Azkoyen Group, Jofemar Vending, Slim Line, HARTING Technology Group, Advanced Cigarette Vending Machine, GM Global Solutions, and E Team International (Adimac srl). The market is fragmented, and due to the presence of various key players, competition is very strong. Factors such as the development of cashless payments can rise in adoption of intelligent cigarette vending machines are projected to provide substantial growth opportunities to cigarette vending machine manufactures.