Coated Paperboard Market: Detailed Quantitative Analysis of Current Market Trends & Opportunities | ITC, Shandong Bohui Paper, Stora Enso & Zumbiel Packaging

Increasing awareness of the eco-friendly packaging product is boosting the global coated paperboard market significantly. Coated paperboard is a thick paper-based material made of recycled paper pulp. The product is gaining immense market attention owing to it numerous benefits. Coated paperboard can be easily customized as per packaging requirement. Unlike plastic packaging, it does not pose a threat to the environment and can easily be recycled. Its thickness and light weight properties make it ideal product for the packaging industry.

An upcoming report by Transparency Market Research gives a detailed insight into the various aspects of the global coated paperboard market. The report furnishes information on the drivers and restraining factors shaping the growth pace of the global coated paperboard market. It intends to offer a broad analysis of future business prospect of global coated paperboard market. The study includes a detailed geographical segmentation and lists down the top players of the market, their strategies, and their impact on the global coated paperboard market.

Global Coated Paperboard Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global coated paperboard market is expected to rise rapidly owing to the increasing demand in packaging and printing sector. This is because of the convenience of use and ease of transport of coated paperboard. Apart from that, coated paperboard can also extend shelf life of the products and is eco-friendly since it can be recycled. Additionally, it can be used for the wide array of products and hold greater scope for branding and marketing strategies of the companies.

However, global coated paperboard market is also getting hampered due to the inability of the products to handle the mechanical stress of heavy materials and strict government norms pertaining to the packaging industry. To overcome such challenges, nimble manufacturers and independent research bodies are trying develop durable products that can withstand high physical stress.

Coated paperboard can be customized easily as per the product requirement. This is one of the reasons why the demand in the global coated paperboard market could be rising steadily.

The flourishing food and beverage industry is believed to be driving most of the demand in the global coated paperboard market. Strict norms pertaining to food packaging and thrust on eco-friendly materials could be driving uptake of the products.

Global Coated Paperboard Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographical analysis of the global coated paperboard market helps to understand the regional sentiments of the market. On the basis of geography, coated paperboard market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among the mentioned three regions, North America is likely to hold maximum potential for global coated paperboard market because of the prevailing green guidelines for the usage of bio renewable products. Hence the common people are inclined towards the usage of eco-friendly packaging.