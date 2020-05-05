COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN IN ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
Computer-aided design in electrical and electronics is the application of computer-aided design in electrical and electronics manufacturing industry.
The growing demand for CAD from the semiconductor industry is a key factor responsible for the strong growth of this market， the semiconductor industry is one of the major contributors to the overall revenue of the CAD market.
In 2018, the global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cadence Design Systems
Synopsis
Mentor Graphics
Siemens PLM Software
Dassault Systèmes
3D Systems
SolidThinking
Altium
Autodesk
Cadonix
FreeCAD
Suzhou Gstarsoft
IronCAD
KiCad
Kubotek
Vectorworks
PTC
Zuken
ZWSOFT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ECAD (Electronic CAD)
MCAD (Mechanical CAD)
Market segment by Application, split into
Semiconductor Components
Electronics Consumer Goods
High-Technology Products
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001395-global-computer-aided-design-in-electrical-and-electronics
