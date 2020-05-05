Contract Logistics Market 2019 – Competitive Landscape, Current Scenario of Growth Rate and Industry Improvement Till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Contract Logistics Market Increasing Demand by Production, Consumption and Revenue 2019 to 2025 – Agility, APL Logistics, GAC, DB Schenker Logistics” to its huge collection of research reports.



Contract logistics is defined as the comprehensive process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means that Contract Logistics is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management processes.

Contract logistics continued to see dynamic growth in 2017. New record highs were reached on net turnover, gross profit and EBIT. Both contract extensions and business wins contributed to this successful development.

China and South-East Asia operations achieved double-digit growth. Many customers in these regions are looking for experienced and professional logistics partners able to support their market entry strategies and increasingly outsource their logistics functions.

This report focuses on the global Contract Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

CEVA Logistics

Agility

APL Logistics

GAC

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL Supply Chain

Tibbett & Britten Group

DSV

Fiege Logistik

Panalpina

Penkse Logistics

Rhenus

Ryder

SNCF Logistics

Toll Global Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land Transportation

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contract Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

