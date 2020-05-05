Copper Busbar and Profiles Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2024

Copper busbars and profiles are widely employed in high current control equipment and low voltage distribution systems. The application of copper busbars and profiles include bus-way systems, switchboards, low and medium voltage switchgear, and panel boards among others. A busbar, which is in the form of a metallic strip, is typically utilized in electric power distribution systems. Generally un-insulated, these busbars are housed inside switch gear panels, busway enclosures, and panel boards. Busbars connect low voltage equipment in battery banks and high voltage equipment in electrical switchyards. They allow for sufficient cooling of the conductors since they are un-insulated. The maximum amount of current that can be carried by a busbar depends on its cross-sectional size and material composition. Busbars generally have a cross-sectional area of about 10 square millimeters. Busbars are produced in a variety of shapes and sizes, such as solid bars, flat strips, or in the form of hollow tubes. Some of these shapes with high surface and cross-sectional area allow more heat to dissipate. Similarly, a hollow and flat-shaped busbar are prevalent in higher current applications since a hollow or a flat busbar has higher stiffness, and this allows for an enhanced capacity of carrying electricity. In contrast to this, profiles are costly and more difficult to manufacture than busbars due to some technical constraints such as complexity in design, delicate production process, complicated packaging, and the need of a much elaborate machine set-up. Copper busbar and profiles contain better resistance against corrosion and is a better conductor of electricity compared to other metals such as aluminum.

Copper busbar and profiles have several advantages associated with them which make their usage beneficial in the power generation system industry. Copper busbar and profiles reduces the weight of an existing conductor and reduces the cost and improves the reliability of the system. Moreover, its improved capacitance, lower inductance, enhanced thermal characteristics, and variety of interconnection methods make it ideally suitable for usage in electrical power generation systems. Furthermore, conductivity properties of copper and expansion in the power generation and electrical equipment sector is estimated to further drive the expansion of the market. Requirement for electricity has increased due to increase in population and industrial activities. This has led to the setup of more power generation plants and transmission and distribution projects across the globe. Copper busbar and profiles are extensively utilized in power generation plants and electrical equipment industries for connecting generators to transformers and switchgears. Consequently, expansion in these industries is projected to lead to an increase in demand for copper busbar and profiles.

Complexity in design of copper busbar and profiles and delicate production process are some disadvantages associated with this product, which is likely to create mild hindrances in the expansion of this market.

The global copper busbar and profiles market can be segmented into application and geography. In terms of application, the market can be further segmented into power distribution solutions for the information technology sector, telecommunications sector, healthcare sector, automotive sector, transportation sector, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead this market due to large electricity and power generation industries. The region has witnessed a surge in energy and electricity consumption due to increase in urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, environmental concerns have led to the adoption of renewable sources of energy, which again, are anticipated to lead to the expansion of the electricity and power generation industry. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also projected to show commendable performance due to an improvement in their economic scenario.

Leading players operating in this market include Gindre (France), Sofia Med (Bulgaria), Aurubis (Germany), Luvata (Finland), Oriental Copper (Thailand), Maksal (South Africa), Copalcor (South Africa), Elektrosan (Istanbul), and Carlo Colombo (Italy).