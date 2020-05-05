Educational Robots Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Educational Robots Market By Component (hardware and software), Type (humanoid and non-humanoid), application (formal and informal education), End User (elementary and high school education, higher education, and special education) and Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world) – Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Educational robots is a term that covers a wide range of robotic tools being used for various purposes in the education sector. The global educational robots market has come of age in the last few years thanks to the continuous progression in robotics technology over the last few decades and is looking set to grow steadily over the coming years. The global educational robots market was valued at USD 625.34 million in 2017 and is expected to rise to USD 1,540.28 million by 2023.

The increasing automation in the education sector is one of the prime drivers for the global educational robots market. As the education sector has developed and adapted to the needs of the modern age, various new additions have come to the fore to make it easier for the teachers to reach out to the students and make their job easier in other ways. As classrooms are becoming truly modern, the education sector is well and truly embracing automation in a big way, which is likely to drive the educational robots market at a steady rate over the forecast period. Automation has made modern education highly efficient and has made the job of administrators much easier than before. The role of automation in the education sector is likely to grow steadily over the coming years, lending support to the educational robots market.

The increasing research and development in the robotics sector is the second major driver for the global educational robots market. The robotics sector has really come into its own over the last decade, with robotic systems infiltrating almost every major industrial sector and also making strong inroads into more humanistic sectors such as education. The progressive development of more advanced and efficacious robotic systems is likely to be a major driver for the educational robots market over the forecast period.

The development of humanoid robots represents a major opportunity for players in the educational robots market. Humanoid robots are currently not in use in the majority of educational institutions, due primarily to cost limitations. However, as robotics technology progresses, humanoid robots are expected to become a major part of the education sector over the coming years.

Segmental Analysis:

The global educational robots market is segmented by component, type, application, end use, and region. By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further divided into sensors, CPUs, control systems, actuators, and others. By type, the educational robots market is bifurcated into humanoid and non-humanoid. By application, the market covers formal and informal education. Major end-uses include elementary and high school education, higher education, and special education. Geographically, the global educational robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the educational robots market include SoftBank (Japan), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), Aisoy Robotics (Spain), QIHAN Technology Co. (China), ROBOTIS (South Korea), ST Robot Co. (South Korea), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), PAL Robotics (Spain), Probotics America (US), Wonder Workshop (US), Ozobot & Evollve, Inc. (US), Makeblock, Co. Ltd (China), and Modular Robotics (US).

Report Methodology

The report uses a research framework developed by MRFR in order to make sure the accurate data is presented to the readers. Primary interviews carried out with key industry leaders are supplemented with secondary research in order to make sure a comprehensive picture of the market is presented in the report. The research methodology used in this report is tailored to the specific field of study in order to ensure precision and accuracy. The market estimations employ top-down and bottom-up approaches to make sure the data is reliable.

Global Educational Robots Market by Component

Hardware Sensors CPUs Control Systems Actuators Others

Software

Global Educational Robots Market by Type

Humanoid

Non-humanoid

Global Educational Robots Market by End-use

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Global Educational Robots Market by Application

Formal Education Robot Teachers Robot Assistants

Informal Education

