Enterprise Content Management Market – Demand for High Information Security Stemming from Diverse Industries Stokes Growth

TMR has pegged the overall value of the global enterprise content management market at US$9,117.4 mn in 2016. Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% between 2017 and 2025, the market is expected to reach US$19,904.8 mn by the end of 2025. Among industries reporting demand for enterprise content management, BFSI is at the fore. In addition, a significant increase in the demand from the retail segment is also expected through the forecast period. Among the key regional segments, North America emerged dominant, holding nearly 38% of the global enterprise content management market in 2016.

Enterprise content management involves the organized collection and management of information that could be easily accessed and used by a designated audience – business executives, customers, and so on. It is the integration of the tools that is used to manage, capture, preserve, store and process the information related to business processes. Enterprise content management system takes care of the managing, processing, creating, and retention of any content being handled by organizations.

Enterprise content management system contains various tools such as eDiscovery, document management, digital asset management, case management, web content management, workflow process management and record management. It helps in reducing the workload by managing the complex business workflow. Furthermore, it also improves operational efficiency and provides enhanced customer experience. With the usage of Business Intelligence (BI) applications it provides the integration of structured and unstructured data.

ECM allows an organization to allocate data to its end users when necessary and to use the data from a centralized source through several platforms. The main drivers that have positively helped in the growth of enterprise content management market include growing amount of data being generated within enterprises and growing investment in big data analytics in order to make better decisions. However with the increasing demand for enterprise content management solutions within financial institutions due to presence of huge unstructured data is further helping in boosting the overall market globally.

Over the coming years, the global enterprise content management market is likely to report steady growth gaining from investment surge in the ECM architecture. A majority of these investments are coming from emerging nations such as India and Brazil. Given the scenario, experts predict massive growth for the market in terms of scalability, investments, and robustness as an increasing number of end users invest in cloud-based ECM solutions.

The report segments the global enterprise content management market as:

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Component

Software

Services

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Solution

Document Management

Content Management

Case Management

Workflow management

Record Management

Digital Asset Management

Ediscovery

Others

Enterprise Content Management market Analysis, by Industry

BFSI

Education

Government & Public

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

The Enterprise Content Management Analysis, By Country/Region