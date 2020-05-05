Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

In the present scenario, high value and high profile physical sites throughout the globe are soft targets for both thefts and terrorism. Since many years, these sensitive sites were protected within secure perimeters, being patrolled and monitored in a traditional manner. But, intruders have determined ways to breach such fences, and continuous monitoring of these perimeter fences spread across several miles, with instruments or sensors is unreliable, expensive, and inefficient. Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System augments the process of monitoring and security, while tumbling the cost of new construction and reducing the efforts with existing systems. Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems has lowered the risk of theft and intrusion at critical sites, and is experiencing considerable adoption throughout the globe. The Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System can be applied within both commercial as well as residential systems, either by on-premise or aloud deployment.

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Drivers & Challenges

The market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System is majorly driven by the increasing concerns of terrorism and intrusion across borders and through other critical sites. With increasing risks associated with terrorism and such extremist activities, organizations as well as individuals have realized the importance of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems. Incessantly increasing regulations of government on securing the perimeters of critical sites and locations, is also driving the market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System across the globe. Also, in comparison to the traditional methods of fence security through patrolling and cameras, Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System reduces the manpower cost to a great extent.

The market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System faces few challenges as well. High installation cost is a critical restraint for small and medium scaled enterprises, since Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems are more economical when utilized for larger areas, and these enterprises are usually encompassed within smaller areas. Also, most of the organizations are using traditional perimeter security systems, and integrating them with these new technologies is a difficult and cumbersome process.

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Functionality

Location Management-

– Facility and Space Management.

Contract Management-

– Contract and Lease Administration.

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Deployment

– On-Premise

– Cloud

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By End-user

– Property Owners

– Property Managers

– Large Corporations

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to lead the Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market in terms of market share, majorly driven by the incessantly surging rental property demands in the U.S. Growth of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market in North America is also expected to be fuelled by higher adoption of Business Intelligence (BI) software, as well as implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automating the property management tasks.

Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions

– In August 2017, Future Fibre Technologies Ltd announced acquisition of all shares in MaxSec Group Ltd. This acquisition is anticipated to bring strong collaborations, combining Future Fibre’s optic perimeter intrusion detection systems, and MaxSec’s access control and international valuables logistics solutions.

Key Players

– Few of the major players in Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market include RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber SenSys, Inc., AFL Telecommunications LLC, Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc., Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar Corporation, ADVANCED PERIMETER SYSTEMS LTD, Cleveland Electric Laboratories, BEI Communications, Inc., and others.

