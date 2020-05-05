FORENSIC EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025
Forensic equipment and supplies are kind of equipment to collect and process various criminal samples, used in the forensic analysis.
According to this study, over the next five years the Forensic Equipment and Supplies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forensic Equipment and Supplies business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forensic Equipment and Supplies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Forensic Equipment and Supplies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Electronic
Reagent
Consumable
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Government
Forensic Lab
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sirchie
Safariland, LLC
Air Science
Lumatec
SCI Forensic Supply
Bvda International
Attestor Forensics GmbH
Abacus Diagnostics
Tetra Scene of Crime
Lynn Peavey Company
Foster Freeman
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies Inc.
GE Healthcare
Horiba
Tritech Forensics
Bluestar Forensic
Aorangi Forensic Supplies Limited
Illumina Inc.
Waters Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Forensic Equipment and Supplies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Forensic Equipment and Supplies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Forensic Equipment and Supplies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
