Global CCTV Camera Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

A closed-circuit television camera (CCTV camera) can produce images or recordings for surveillance or other private purposes. Cameras can be either video cameras, or digital stills cameras. Walter Bruch was the inventor of the CCTV camera.

Physical security is the type of security associated with safeguarding personnel, property, or information in business organizations, residential and industrial applications, and sectors such as retail, utilities, and energy etc. Infrastructural development and growing security concerns caused by the rising number of terrorist activities have led to the development of innovative physical security solutions.This is expected to help the CCTV camera market grow at an exceptional rate.

The CCTV camera market is growing rapidly due to a technological shift from analog video surveillance systems to network camera solutions. Companies need to focus on manufacturing a variety of network cameras that are in huge demand in various industry verticals. Among various end users of CCTV cameras, the residential sector is expected to witness increased preference towards CCTV cameras.

The global CCTV Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CCTV Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CCTV Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Dahua Technology

Bosch Security Systems

Hanwha Techwin

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International

CP PLUS International

Sony

Digital Watchdog

Axis Communications

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dome Camera

Bullet Camera

Box Camera

PTZ Camera

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Table of Contents

1 CCTV Camera Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CCTV Camera

1.2 CCTV Camera Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global CCTV Camera Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Dome Camera

1.2.3 Bullet Camera

1.2.4 Box Camera

1.2.5 PTZ Camera

1.2.6 Others

1.3 CCTV Camera Segment by Application

1.3.1 CCTV Camera Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Government

1.4 Global CCTV Camera Market by Region

1.4.1 Global CCTV Camera Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global CCTV Camera Market Size

1.5.1 Global CCTV Camera Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global CCTV Camera Production (2014-2025)

2 Global CCTV Camera Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global CCTV Camera Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global CCTV Camera Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global CCTV Camera Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers CCTV Camera Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 CCTV Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CCTV Camera Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 CCTV Camera Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global CCTV Camera Market Forecast

11.1 Global CCTV Camera Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global CCTV Camera Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global CCTV Camera Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global CCTV Camera Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global CCTV Camera Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America CCTV Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe CCTV Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China CCTV Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan CCTV Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global CCTV Camera Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America CCTV Camera Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe CCTV Camera Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China CCTV Camera Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan CCTV Camera Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global CCTV Camera Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global CCTV Camera Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

