Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Recent Research, Dynamics & Global Outlook, Opportunities with Key Players 2019 -2025
An electric motor is an electrical machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy.
Smoothening the transition from oil, owing to the increase in pollution, governments around the world have started to look for alternatives for primitive form of travel. Electric vehicles fill this gap and with time, are getting efficient too. This has made governments all around the world to make policies to facilitate this adaption of electric vehicles.
A shortage of EV charging stations has hindered the adoption of these vehicles, which further has restricted the usage of electric motors for electric vehicles.
This report focuses on Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Mitsubishi Electric
Baldor Electric
Bosch
Denso
Emerson Electric
Continental
Siemens
Toshiba
Magna
Gkn Driveline
Aisin Aw
Yasakawa Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
