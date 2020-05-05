Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Recent Research, Dynamics & Global Outlook, Opportunities with Key Players 2019 -2025

An electric motor is an electrical machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy.

Smoothening the transition from oil, owing to the increase in pollution, governments around the world have started to look for alternatives for primitive form of travel. Electric vehicles fill this gap and with time, are getting efficient too. This has made governments all around the world to make policies to facilitate this adaption of electric vehicles.

A shortage of EV charging stations has hindered the adoption of these vehicles, which further has restricted the usage of electric motors for electric vehicles.

This report focuses on Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Baldor Electric

Bosch

Denso

Emerson Electric

Continental

Siemens

Toshiba

Magna

Gkn Driveline

Aisin Aw

Yasakawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

