Global Endoscopic Clips Market Key Industry Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global endoscopic clips market for the period 2016–2026. Increase in incidence of cancer, high acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, rise in popularity of endoscopy, and technological advancements are projected to drive of the global endoscopic clips market during the forecast period.

The market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key players along with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endoscopic clips market.

Global Endoscopic Clips Market: Key Segments

The global endoscopic clips market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global market has been classified into endoscopic marking, hemostasis, and others. The hemostasis segment has been divided into mucosal/submucosal defects, bleeding ulcers, bleeding arteries, and polypectomy sites. Based on end-user, the global endoscopic clips market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs from 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Endoscopic Clips Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global endoscopic clips market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs from 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global endoscopic clips market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Cook Endoscopy, Olympus America, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, and Ovesco Endoscopy AG.

The global endoscopic clips market has been segmented as below:

Global Endoscopic Clips Market, by Application

Endoscopic Marking

Hemostasis

Mucosal/Submucosal Defects

Bleeding Ulcers

Bleeding Arteries

Polypectomy Sites

Others

Global Endoscopic Clips Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

