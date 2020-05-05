Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market to Experience Major Revenue Boost of 2025

An Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway provides the means to bridge the gap between devices in the field (factory floor, home, etc.); the Cloud, where data is collected, stored and manipulated by enterprise applications; and the user equipment (smartphones, tablets etc.). The IoT Gateway, provides a communication link between the field and the Cloud and can also offer local processing and storage capabilities to provide offline services and if required real-time control over the devices in the field.

To achieve sustainable interoperability in the Internet of Things ecosystem today, there are two dominant architectures for data exchange protocols: bus-based (DDS, REST, XMPP) and broker based (AMPQ, CoAP, MQTT, JMI). The protocols that support the information exchange between interoperability domains can also be classified to message-centric (AMQP, MQTT, JMS, REST) and data-centric (DDS, CoAP, XMPP). To use the full potential of IoT, the interconnected devices communicate by using lightweight protocols that dont require extensive CPU resources. A large number of manufacturers are involved in the IoT Gateways design and production as can be seen, for example, at the relevant Intel IoT Solutions Alliance site. Such companies include CISCO, Harman International Industries, Advantech, ADLINK, Supermicro, NXP and others.

The global Industrial Iot Gateway market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Iot Gateway volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Iot Gateway market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AAEON

ADLINK

Advantech

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Huawei

Siemens

Eurotech

Lantronix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Segment by Application

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Logistics

