GLOBAL LASER WARNING SYSTEM MARKET SHARE, SUPPLY, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

The laser warning system is an instrument that automatically determines abnormal phenomena and states based on the data obtained by the laser sensor observation and pre-determination algorithms. It can identify the existence of the target and its parameters (radiation intensity, wavelength, bandwidth, position, etc.), and finally can alarm in the form of sound, light or data, or directly control the interference of the interference system. Some of these alarm systems can simply detect individual events, and some can detect, identify, and locate multiple threats in a variety of weapons. Others including Coherent Recognition LWS and Holographic LWS。

On consumption end, concentration degree is high, United States was the largest consumption country in the world, accounting for about 36.25% worldwide in 2018.

UTC was largest company in 2018 by revenue, which counted for 9.89% share of global revenue. Northrop Grumman was the second, sharing 6.05% of global total production.

In 2018, the global Laser Warning System market size was 461.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 675.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Laser Warning System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laser Warning System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

UTC

Northrop Grumman

Saab

BAE Systems

Leonardo S.P.A.

Elbit Systems

Thales Group

ASELSAN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spectral Recognition LWS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Ground Force

Maritime Force

Air Force

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Laser Warning System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Spectral Recognition LWS

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Laser Warning System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Ground Force

1.5.3 Maritime Force

1.5.4 Air Force

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 UTC

12.1.1 UTC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Laser Warning System Introduction

12.1.4 UTC Revenue in Laser Warning System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 UTC Recent Development

12.2 Northrop Grumman

12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Laser Warning System Introduction

12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Laser Warning System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.3 Saab

Continued…

