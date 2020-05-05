Global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend, In-depth Study upto 2025

A light commercial vehicle is the official term used within the European Union, Australia, New Zealand for a commercial carrier vehicle with a gross vehicle weight of no more than 3.5 metric tons. Qualifying light commercial vehicles include pickup trucks, vans and three-wheelers all commercially based goods or passenger carrier vehicles. The LCV concept was created as a compact truck and is usually optimised to be tough built, have low operating costs and powerful yet fuel efficient engines, and to be utilised in intra-city operations.

Many franchised dealers also retail used LCVs. There is a large network of independent used commercial vehicle retailers who retail thousands of used commercial vehicles every month. LCV dealers are increasingly using the Internet to help sell their vehicles in addition to the traditional print media.

This report focuses on Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ford Motor Company

Groupe PSA

Renault

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile

Ashok Leyland

Avtovaz

Toyota Motor

Gaz Group

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Isuzu Motors

Mitsubishi Motors

Opel

Paccar

Tata Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional engine vehicles

Alternative fuel vehicles

Segment by Application

Residential use

Commercial use

Industrial use

