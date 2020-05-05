Guanabana Market Conceptual Framework, Scenarios and Future Perspectives

In the recent years, there is a massive market growth in fruit & its processing industries due to increased organic demand among the people. Especially there is huge demand & interests for tropical & sub-tropical fruits as it consists of more antioxidants & medicinal values. Guanabana is one such tropical fruit, commonly known as Soursop because of its slightly acidic taste. It is an evergreen plant which is native to tropical regions of North & Latin America, however, Guanabana is now widely consumed around the world. Guanabana is adaptable to regions with high humidity and relatively warm winters, accounting for its high production.

Generally, Guanabana is consumed as a fresh pulp or fruit extracts & desserts further it is commercially used to prepare juice, candy, tea, oil, sorbet and ice cream all over the world. Guanabana is widely known for its cytotoxic nature due to the presence of an active compound called as ‘acetogenin’ which helps in reducing the growth of cancer cells. As Guanabana leaves are rich in vitamin A & vitamin C it is highly utilized in Cosmetic & personal care. Due to increased production of Guanabana in organic farms of Brazil, Columbia, Bolivia & Mexico, there is an emerging market growth in its value-added products.

Organic fruits, especially tropical fruits have uprising market globally. Guanabana is not only taken as fruit pulp & juices but also as fruit powder, smoothie, mousse, ice cream, non-fat yogurt. As per consumer’s need the extracts of Guanabana is also combined with other tropical fruits extracts such as mango, lychee pineapple and marketed over the world. In rural areas of North & Latin America, the Guanabana leaf extracts are used for its anti-parasitic action. In regions of Africa & Asia, the oil from Guanabana is extracted & used to treat fever, chills, and insomnia, rheumatism & skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, acne, which expanded its local production over those regions. Recently Guanabana is introduced to Southeast Asia & Australia including China, Srilanka, East & south of India, Indonesia where it got a remarkable response from consumers which is anticipated to its market growth overall. Guanabana is also consumed as a capsule for dietary supplements that promote strong immune system & healthy regeneration in Middle East & United States. Various farmers, entrepreneurs, food processors, organic gardeners, distributors show a keen interest in Guanaba creating surplus products from Guanabana. It is forecasted to be expanding its market globally in future.

Along with the medicinal values & therapeutically uses Guanabana has got tempting sweet & sour taste which attracts the consumers globally. Already, Guanabana has been used in various food products such as Juice, leaf extracts, Muffins, Custard, yogurt, ice creams and has got huge market demands by consumers everywhere. So, there would be greater market returns on investing in Guanabana in the forecasted period.

In terms of consumption, Guanabana is highly consumed in Latin America as raw pulp, fresh blend juice & Cosmetic oils followed by North America where it is consumed as Desserts, Dietary supplements & Organic tea. It keeps augmenting in regions of Africa & Asia as organic fruit, smoothie & liquid extracts. It can be said that the product type & product distribution of Guanabana is growing in accordance with the demand of consumers.

