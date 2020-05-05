GYPSUM BOARDS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The global Gypsum Boards market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gypsum Boards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gypsum Boards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular Gypsum Boards

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Boards

Fire Resistant Gypsum Boards

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Gypsum Boards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gypsum Boards

1.2 Gypsum Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Boards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Regular Gypsum Boards

1.2.3 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Boards

1.2.4 Fire Resistant Gypsum Boards

1.3 Gypsum Boards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gypsum Boards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Gypsum Boards Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Boards Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Gypsum Boards Market Size

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Boards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gypsum Boards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gypsum Boards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gypsum Boards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gypsum Boards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gypsum Boards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gypsum Boards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gypsum Boards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gypsum Boards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gypsum Boards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gypsum Boards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gypsum Boards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gypsum Boards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gypsum Boards Production

3.4.1 North America Gypsum Boards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gypsum Boards Production

3.5.1 Europe Gypsum Boards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gypsum Boards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gypsum Boards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gypsum Boards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gypsum Boards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gypsum Boards Business

7.1 BNBM

7.1.1 BNBM Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Etex Corp

7.3.1 Etex Corp Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Knauf

7.4.1 Knauf Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 USG

7.5.1 USG Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 USG Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 National Gypsum

7.6.1 National Gypsum Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Boral

7.7.1 Boral Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Boral Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yoshino

7.8.1 Yoshino Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yoshino Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Baier

7.9.1 Baier Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Baier Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jason

7.10.1 Jason Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gypsum Boards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jason Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……Continued

