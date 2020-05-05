HAND PUMP MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SUPPLY DEMAND, ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Hand pumps are manually operated pumps; they use human power and mechanical advantage to move fluids or air from one place to another. They are widely used in every country in the world for a variety of industrial, marine, irrigation and leisure activities.

Though there are a great many of US and European manufacturers that make hand pumps, those pumps are mainly designed and made in China. And this is why so many hand pumps look the same. However there are few pump makers such as Grovhac, GPI, GTP from US and WERNER WEITNER from EU manufacturing hand pumps that has exclusive patents in their owned factories.

The Chinese OEM manufacturers are basically OEM companies for foreign brands and ODM companies with their own designs but somehow labeling their products with different brands. The latter ones usually have their own brands and better developed manufacturing skills, larger-scale production lines than those specific OEM companies.

As from our research, those small companies that only produce OEM products gather in the Mid-north China such as Inner Mongolia and Hebei province. Meanwhile the ODM/OEM manufacturers mainly distributed in Southeast China still have around 70% of their products for export.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hand Pump market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 190 million by 2024, from US$ 180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hand Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hand Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3911871-global-hand-pump-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Hand Pump value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rotary Pump

Lever Action Pump

Piston Pump

Drum Siphon Pump

Hydraulic Hand Pump

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Civil

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gorman-Rupp

Zep

National Spencer

ATD Tools

GoatThroat

Action Pump

Tuthill

Pump

Graco

Macnaught

Jessberger

Kyoritsu kiko

GROVHAC

AMBICA MACHINE

Great Plains

Vestil

Pro Chem

Toyo

Groz

Jaan-Huei

New Zealand

Alemite

Xylem

ENERPAC

ITH

SCHAAF

Ralston Instruments

Prince Manufacturing

BRAND

Werner Weitner

Gardner Bender

Zhongcheng Pump

Bosheng Pumps

Shanghai Yangguang

Hongyun Safetytools

Shanghai Shangqiu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hand Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hand Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hand Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hand Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Hand Pump Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hand Pump Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Hand Pump Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hand Pump Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rotary Pump

2.2.2 Lever Action Pump

2.2.3 Piston Pump

2.2.4 Drum Siphon Pump

2.2.5 Hydraulic Hand Pump

2.3 Hand Pump Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Hand Pump Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Hand Pump Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Hand Pump Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Hand Pump Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Civil

2.5 Hand Pump Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Hand Pump Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Hand Pump Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Hand Pump Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Hand Pump by Players

3.1 Global Hand Pump Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Hand Pump Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Hand Pump Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Hand Pump Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Hand Pump Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Hand Pump Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Hand Pump Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Hand Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Hand Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Hand Pump Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gorman-Rupp

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.1.3 Gorman-Rupp Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gorman-Rupp News

12.2 Zep

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.2.3 Zep Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Zep News

12.3 National Spencer

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.3.3 National Spencer Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 National Spencer News

12.4 ATD Tools

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.4.3 ATD Tools Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 ATD Tools News

12.5 GoatThroat

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.5.3 GoatThroat Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 GoatThroat News

12.6 Action Pump

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.6.3 Action Pump Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Action Pump News

12.7 Tuthill

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.7.3 Tuthill Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Tuthill News

12.8 Pump

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Hand Pump Product Offered

12.8.3 Pump Hand Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Pump News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3911871-global-hand-pump-market-growth-2019-2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com