Hepatic Colorectal Metastasis Treatment Market Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Demand 2020

Malignant tumor in liver spread as a result of infection of cancerous cells to some other organ of the body is referred as liver metastasis. Colorectal cancer that spreads in liver is termed as hepatic colorectal metastasis. Liver is the most common site for metastasis owing to the presence of dual and rich blood supply.

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in western countries and accounts for the second largest type of cancer leading to deaths in Europe and North American region. Morbidity rate of hepatic colorectal metastasis is dependent on morbidity rate of colorectal cancer. Thus, increasing morbidity and mortality rate of colorectal cancer worldwide is resulting in rise in hepatic colorectal metastasis cases globally. In addition, delay in diagnosis of hepatic colorectal metastasis results in increased mortality rate of hepatic colorectal metastasis. Colorectal patients having hepatic colorectal metastasis are asymptomatic. Common symptoms such as sudden weight loss and abdominal pain are observed with the presence of advanced stage hepatic colorectal metastasis. Hepatic colorectal metastasis is detected using fecal occult blood test (FOBT), sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, complete blood count (CBC) and liver function tests. Once the hepatic colorectal metastasis is detected, further tests such as computed tomography (CT) scan of colon, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of chest, abdomen, pelvic and brain and positron emission tomography (PET) in some cases are performed to check if the colon carcinoma has spread further.

Based on the treatments, the global hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market is segmented as follows:

Ablative modalities

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA)

Monopolar radio frequency ablation (MRFA)

Bipolar radio frequency ablation (brfa)

Microwave ablation (MA)

Irreversible electroporation (IRE)

Selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT)

Drug eluting beads (DEBS)

Others

Regionally, the global hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America is dominating the global hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market and is closely followed by Europe. High morbidity rate of colon cancer, availability of highly advanced cancer treatments, reimbursement coverage, higher healthcare spending, rising awareness about colon carcinoma and related treatments are some of the factors that are driving the North American and European hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market towards growth. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment. Factors such as rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly advanced healthcare facility, skilled and qualified healthcare professionals at cheaper price are expected to attract global hepatic colorectal metastasis and colon cancer patients to Asia Pacific countries. Countries in Asia Pacific region mainly, China and India are likely to show rapid growth in the hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market due to rapidly developing medical tourism industry in this region. Apart from India and China, Japan is expected to play significant role in the Asia Pacific hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market due to increased focus of Japanese government on the development and improvement of healthcare facilities in the country to serve healthcare needs of geriatric population in the country. Latin American countries mainly, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina will augment the growth of hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market in the Rest of the World (RoW) region. African countries are expected to show slower growth rate in the hepatic colorectal metastasis treatment market owing to lesser developed healthcare facilities and lack of regulatory framework.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. This report provides comprehensive analysis of