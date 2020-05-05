Increase in demand for decalin in end-use industries such as paints & coatings, consumer goods, and automotive & aerospace is augmenting the Decahydronaphthalene (Decalin) Market

Decalin is a solvent and a bicycle organic compound. It is a clear, colorless, and aromatic liquid. Decalin is the saturated analog of naphthalene and is prepared through the hydrogenation process with the presence of a catalyst. It is insoluble in water and has limited solubility in acetic acid, ethanol, and methanol. Decalin is miscible in all proportions with ether and chloroform. It is used as a solvent for many resins or fuel additives and specialty applications. Decalin is also used in fats, resins, oils, and waxes. Furthermore, it is an ideal substitute for turpentine in lacquers, shoe polishes, and waxes due to its enhanced properties.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/decahydronaphthalene-market.html

Increase in demand for decalin in end-use industries such as paints & coatings, consumer goods, and automotive & aerospace is augmenting the decalin market. However, adverse health effects and implementation of various regulations on its formation are factors restraining the market. Furthermore, decalin is used in pesticides and dyestuff intermediates, leading to a negative impact on the environment. This has adversely affected the demand for decalin in most industrialized regions. Rise in demand for paint and coatings and leather products is expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, decalin is used in the synthesis of rubber. Growth in demand for rubber is also anticipated to boost the decalin market during the forecast period.

Based on form, the decalin market can be segmented into cis and trans. Trans decalin is a liquid with boiling point of 52°C and melting point of – 32°C. It is combustible, stable, and incompatible with oxidizing agent. In the presence of air Trans decalin forms explosive peroxides upon storage and is harmful if swallowed or inhaled. It is also known as trans-decalii perhydronaphthalene and naphthane. Cis decalin is a liquid with boiling point of 193°C, melting point of – 43°C, and flash point of 58°C. The trans segment is anticipated to dominate the decalin market during the forecast period owing to its enhanced quality and performance. The trans form is energetically more stable because of fewer steric interactions. Furthermore, demand for trans decalin is increasing in fats, oils, waxes, resins, paint, and rubber.

In terms of application, the decalin market can be split into solvents, fuel cell, high performance fiber, liquid crystal, and fuel. Decalin is used as a solvent in various paints and coatings, resins, wax, oil, and plastics, as it improves glossiness, liquidity, and smoothness of the coating. It is ideally used as an automobile fuel cell owing to its properties such as low energy, high efficiency, and easy portability. The trans decalin form is used to manufacture top grade TFT liquid crystal display materials. High demand for decalin in various applications is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the decalin market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Rise in demand for decalin in countries such as China, Japan, and India is significantly boosting the decalin market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for significant market share. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for decalin in key industries such as automotive and rubber in these regions. Rise in demand for high-quality solvents in the paints & coatings industry and changing consumer preferences are projected to augment the demand for decalin in the near future. Presence of prominent companies catering to end-use applications of decalin is further driving the market in North America and Europe.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38738

The decalin market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major local players… Global players are adopting research and development strategies and engaging in technological advancements in order to produce unique products. Prominent companies operating in the decalin market include Zhongneng Chemical, Sigma-Aldrich, Samchun Chemical, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Gulf Chemical International Corp., CM Fine Chemicals, and Simagchem Corporation.