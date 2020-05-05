Industry Dynamics: Global Secure Hospital Communications Market By Key Vendors: Imprivata, Spok , Tigertext, Cerner, CellTrust in 2017-2025

Secure Hospital communications provide real-time communications to assist rapid decision making required in the hospitals, by minimizing delayed interactions through the integration of telecommunication voice systems and services, IT systems, mobile communications services, video conferencing technologies, and other services used for communication and collaboration in healthcare organizations.

Secure Hospital Communications: Drivers and Restraints

The factors driving the market of secure hospital communication are the need to address communication inefficiencies in healthcare organizations, increasing concerns for security and advancement in IT systems and healthcare technologies.

The factors restraining the growth of secure hospital communications are security and privacy issues, high implementation cost and functionality and network errors in the system.

Implementation of secure communication platform in hospitals and increasing adoption of mobile application and IT systems for secure communication in healthcare organizations are the latest trend in the secure hospital communication market.

Segmentation based on components in Secure Hospital Communication Market: This segment classifies the ways in which secure hospital communication can be provided to end-users.

– Software

– Services

Segmentation based on deployment in Secure Hospital Communication Market: This segment classifies the devices on which secure hospital communications can be deployed.

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Desktop

– Pagers

– Wi-Fi Phones

Secure Hospital Communications: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the secure hospital communication market are Vocera Communications, Imprivata, Inc., Spok Inc., Tigertext., Cerner Corporation, PatientSafe Solutions, CellTrust Corporation, Agnity Global Inc., Doc Halo, Voalte and Amtelco.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market of Secure Hospital Communication. The majority of Secure Hospital Communication vendors such as Vocera Communications, Imprivata, Inc., Spok Inc., and Tigertext are based in Europe region. This is attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones and increasing number of smart phone users in the region. The market is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe region.

Global Secure Hospital Communication Market Segments

– Global Secure Hospital Communication Market Dynamics

– Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

– Global Secure Hospital Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

– Supply & Demand Value Chain for Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Global Secure Hospital Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

– Competition & Companies involved in Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Secure Hospital Communication Technology

– Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

– Global Secure Hospital Communication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Secure Hospital Communication Market includes

– North America Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Latin America Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Western Europe Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Eastern Europe Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Asia Pacific Secure Hospital Communication Market

– Japan Secure Hospital Communication Market

– The Middle East and Africa Secure Hospital Communication Market

