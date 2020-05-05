Manual Wheelchair Market: Improving In-Hospital Treatment And In-Hospital Facilities Are Anticipated To Drive The Market

A wheelchair is a power-driven or manually operated chair designed primarily for individuals who suffer from disability in terms of outdoor or indoor mobility. Apart from wheelchairs, individuals with mobility disabilities use crutches, walkers, braces, canes, etc. A basic wheelchair comprises a seat and a back along with two large wheels on each side and two small wheels in front with a footrest. A standard manual wheelchair is a wheelchair with weight capacity of 250 pounds or less, seat depth of 15 to 19 inches, weight of more than 36 pounds, and height of 19 inches or more. The standard wheelchair consists of a fixed, detachable or swing-away footrest.

Growing elderly population in developing countries is expected to drive the market for manual wheelchairs during the forecast period. Various types of homecare and hospital wheelchairs are being developed in terms of technology to offer support to people with disabilities. This, in turn, is expected to boost the manual wheelchair market in the next few years. Increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries among elderly people worldwide is resulting in mobility disability issues among them.

This factor is also projected to drive the global manual wheelchair market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of disabilities and disorders caused by impairment and tetraplegia, which is leading to difficulty in walking among people, is boosting the global manual wheelchair market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, rising number of geriatric individuals that are susceptible to walking disabilities, and improving in-hospital treatment and in-hospital facilities are anticipated to drive the manual wheelchair market during the forecast period.

The global manual wheelchair market can be segmented based on type, category, design & function, end-use, and region. Based on type, the market can be classified into transport wheelchair, standard manual wheelchair, heavy-duty manual wheelchair, lightweight & ultra-lightweight wheelchair, tilt & recliner wheelchair, and hemi-height wheelchair. Transport wheelchairs have a small wheel at the back side. Basically, these wheelchairs are pushed by others. The standard manual wheelchair has a push rim for the user and a larger back compared to other types of wheelchairs. Based on category, the manual wheelchair market can be segregated into pediatric wheelchair and adult wheelchair. Pediatric wheelchairs are primarily used for children.

They have a small frame with a shallow, narrow seat. Based on design & function, the market can be categorized into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchair, standing wheelchair, bariatric wheelchair, and others. In terms of end-use, the market can be divided into homecare, institution, and others. The institution segment is projected to contribute significantly to the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Prevalence of diseases, such as cancer, ophthalmic ailments, neurological conditions, gynecological complications, and cardiac disorders, is growing among people across the globe. The treatment of these disorders often requires surgical intervention, which increases the necessity for long-term care. This is projected to drive the global manual wheelchair market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the manual wheelchair market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in the next few years, owing to expanding population base and rising healthcare funding by governments in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global manual wheelchair market are ADI, Aspen, Seating, Llc / Ride Designs, Nordic Capital Fund VII/ Handicare, Revolution Mobility, Nissin / Colors Wheelchair, Eagle, GeckoSystems International, Graham-Field / Everest & Jennings, Siemens / Meyra, Aquila Corporation, Medline, EASE Seating System, Merits, Otto Bock, and Whirlwind Wheelchair International.