Natto Market : Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2018 – 2028

A traditional Japanese dish prepared by fermenting soybeans with Bacillus subtilis, Natto forms a healthy breakfast food. It satisfies the demand of customers for the healthy product at lower cost, especially in Japan. Other countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany imports Natto from Japan. According to various reports, Japanese population alone consume about 7.5 billion packets of natto each year while enjoying long lives—85 years for women and 78 for men. On the contrary, American lifespans average 79.1 years for women and 74.1 for men.

Natto appears to be uncanny and has an absurd smell, but it’s highly nutritious. Natto offers several health benefits, including preventing strokes and heart attacks, increasing bone density, promoting weight loss, aiding digestion, and decreasing risks of cancer. Natto is gaining popularity among the consumers who long for food safety. Also, senior citizens living alone find it convenient to consume natto as it can be bought & eaten with ready-to-eat food at supermarkets. Many studies state that younger population doesn’t contribute to the Natto market due to the sticky texture & strong odor it carries. They prefer other soy products over Natto.

Japan is the biggest market for Natto (consuming 125,000 MT Natto daily), which is prepared by importing soybeans from countries such as United States. Natto is also gaining market in the U.S. as American Soybean Association along with U.S. Soybean Export Council created an award given to the Natto which is made with U.S. soy. The idea behind is to promote the use of U.S. Soy in the Natto industry.

The demand for Natto is high with increased production & export of soybean to Japan in return for creating a market opportunity for developed countries in Natto industry. The population in developed nations are focused towards consumption of healthy products. Growing awareness & knowledge about the health benefits of soybean is creating a market opportunity for Natto resulting in increased imports of the product from Japan. The developed economies are also moving a step ahead & manufacturing the product domestically as they are already rich in production of soybean. Soybean imports have been constant in Japan from last 2 years (1650 thousand MT) (Source: USDA), hence supporting the fact that developed nations are heading towards manufacturing in-house Natto.

Another reason behind covering the title is the growing applications of Natto. Previously Natto used to be available at supermarkets in packaged form, however, now it is also available in the form of supplements called Nattokinase. Nattokinase is an enzyme which is extracted from Natto and is available in the form of supplements. It helps in preventing & treating hypertension, seasonal allergies like sinus, and blood clots.Natto is also available in the form of cosmetic products. The companies sell natto skin moisturizers which help in capturing & storing moisture in the skin.