Naval Combat Vessels Market – Industry Offerings, Process, Application, Vertical, and Geography by 2023

Global Naval Combat Vessels Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report Information by Vessel Type (Submarine, Frigates, Corvettes, Destroyers and Others), Mode of Propulsion (Nuclear-Powered and Conventional Powered), and Region – Forecast till 2023

The Global Naval Combat Vessels is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2023

Market Scenario:

The increased focus on technology advancement of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) will enable manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, Lockheed Martin signed a contract with U.S. Navy to design the largest unmanned underwater drone, the Orca. However, there are some shortcomings, such as difficulty in integration, which will restrain the growth of this market.

Combat vessels are an important part of warfare ships that are built for battle on the water surface and are designed for applications such as war fight with submarines or aircraft and can execute other missions related to counter-narcotics operations and maritime interdiction operations (MIO). The rise in next-generation naval systems, such as Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), would improve the accuracy of naval vessels on the battlefield. Significant investments have been made on the development of naval combat vessels systems, which would lead to rapid growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Vessel Type

Submarine

Frigates

Corvettes

Destroyers

Others

By Mode of Propulsion

Nuclear Powered

Conventional Powered

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Naval Combat Vessels, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Naval Combat Vessels by its vessel type, mode of propulsion, and region.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, due to the increasing incorporation of advanced combat systems into naval vessels. The Asia Pacific region follows the North America region in the global naval combat vessels market, and is estimated to trail North America during the forecast period, as well, due to the growing need for warfare ships and frigates, especially in China and Japan. For instance, Lockheed Martin signed a contract with the U.S Naval Sea Systems on development and integration of the Aegis Baseline 9 systems for Japan Maritime Self Defense Force destroyers.

Key Players:

Israel Military Industries

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon

General Dynamics Corporation

SaaB AB

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Kawasaki Shipbuilding Corporation

Kockums AB

