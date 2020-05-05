Network Forensic Market analysis by Service Type, by Vertical

Global Network Forensic Market Research Report Information By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application( Data Center Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security, ) and by Vertical — Forecast till 2023

Overview

The network forensic is defined as a branch of digital forensics that analyzes volatile and dynamic information captured on active networks from intrusion detection system performing the auditing as well as monitoring activities to protect the data network. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report about the global network forensic market that estimates massive raise for this market at 17.4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2019 and 2023. Regarding value, the market is expected to be worth the US $ 3.12 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The major driving factors for the global network forensic market include Digital transformation in commercial sectors and stringent regulatory policies against cyber attack threats. However, lack of awareness and skilled network forensic investigators can limit market growth.

Segments

The global network forensic market can be segmented by application, component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and lastly, region. With regards to application, this market has been segmented into application security, data center security, endpoint security, and network security. Based on the component, the market has been segmented into solution and service. The solution has been sub-segmented into firewall management, intrusion detection system, log management, packet capture analysis, security information and event management (SIEM), and threat intelligence. Services have been sub-segmented into managed services and professional services.

The deployment-based segmentation segments the market into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME). On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into automotive, banking and finance, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, and retail.

The regional segmentation of the global network forensic market has segmented the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America dominates the global market, and the status quo remains the same during the forecast period. In this region, the market is growing due to the presence of key market players. The other factors responsible for the market growth are the huge investments in the research and development (R&D) in the security intelligence rising cyber attacks and the rising number of cyber attacks. The important country-specific markets in this region are USA and Canada.

Regional Analysis

Europe is a pivotal regional market because technological advancement in this region is very high, second only to North America. In Europe also, cybersecurity is a serious concern. Important country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market due to the extensive implementation of cloud-based technologies across various verticals and increased adoption of digital technologies in countries like China and India. Japan is another country-specific market which one of the most technologically advanced countries in the Asia Pacific region. Japan is followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment in this report covers the countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies in Latin America that can emerge as big markets in the near future.

Key Players

The key players in the global network forensic market include Alien Vault Inc. (USA), AT & T (USA), Cisco System Inc (USA), Corero Network Security (USA), Dell Technologies (USA), FireEye Inc (USA), IBM Corporation (USA), LogRhythm (USA), Packet Forensics LLC (USA), RSA Security LLC (USA), Symantec Corporation (USA), TrUSAtwave Holdings Inc (USA), and Viavi Solutions (USA).

Latest Industry News

Collaborating with IBM Security, network recording and analytics hosting company Endace has launched the EndaceProbe integration to enable customers to retrace detailed, step-by-step actions of an attacker to accelerate network forensic investigation. 15 JAN 2019

SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training, is going to organize the first cybersecurity training event in St. Louis, Missouri on March 11-16. They are going to organize training sessions for various activities including network forensics. 9 JAN 2019

