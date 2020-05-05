Paint Rollers Market: Global Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Prominent players operating in the global paint rollers market are Gordon Brush, Mill Rose, Purdy, Richard Tools, Premium Paint Roller LLC, Pro Roller, Vactech Composites, The Wooster Brush Company, Hyde Tools, Anderson Products, and Dynamic.

A paint roller is referred to as the tool used for painting large flat surfaces efficiently. The paint roller typically consists of a roller cover and a roller frame. The function of the roller cover is to absorb the paint and transfer it to the painted surface whereas the roller frame is attached to the roller cover. These paint rollers are reusable in nature.

Increasing consumer preference toward standardized painting is expected to boost the growth of the paint rollers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing implementation of live digital graffiti with technological advancements is further projected to drive the market growth. Increasing infrastructural developments with rising construction of commercial buildings are also anticipated to boost the market growth.

Additionally, socioeconomic development coupled with housing subsidies offered by regional governments is further expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of trained and skilled labor is projected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, expansion of commercial buildings such as hotels, shopping malls, etc. will further spur product penetration in the market.

The global paint rollers market can be segmented based on product, fabric, pile depth, application, and region. The product segment is segregated into woven and knit. Further, woven and knit products are categorized into synthetic and blended. Woven products are expected to contribute majorly to market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to specific features such as drainage, protection, separation, filtration, and reinforcement offered by the product. Woven based paint rollers offer lint-free finish on smooth, semi-rough, and semi-smooth surfaces and offer higher protection against shedding with all paints, enamels, and varnishes.

Based on fabric, the paint rollers market is classified into synthetic and blended; synthetic fabric is further divided into nylon and polyester and blended fabric is divided into polyester and wool. Blended fabric paint rollers are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Blended fabric paint rollers are manufactured by utilizing two or more different kinds of fibers to serve various applications in the paint industry and hence offer various unique properties. However, synthetic fabric paint rollers are majorly used in the painting industry due to high versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on the pile depth, the market is segregated into shorter pile, medium pile, and high pile. Shorter pile length paint rollers is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. These rollers are mostly suited for smooth surface applications due to its paint pick-up property, and the ability to offer a flat and smooth finish. In terms of application, the paint rollers market is segmented into residential construction, commercial construction, appliances, and furniture. Construction industry is expected to hold significant share in the paint rollers market. The augmented share is due to growing investor confidence and resurging commercial and residential construction sector which are expected to be reason behind segment growth.

Based on region, the paint rollers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific paint rollers market is projected to hold major share and is anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are the major countries contributing to the regional growth. Furthermore, availability of highly skilled labor and low-cost workforce and expanding real state and hospitality sectors are projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.