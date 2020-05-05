PLASTICS PROCESSING MACHINERY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024
Report Description:
Plastics have emerged to be an essential manufacturing and packaging element in the recent years. Growth in demand for plastics have led to the increase in trend of plastic processing across the industrial and packaging sectors. Various types of plastics are processed through different processing machines in the manufacturing process. Owing to toxin resistant and contaminant free factors, plastics processing gains an increase in traction across packaging industries thereby fueling the growth of the global plastics processing machinery market.
In 2018, the global Plastics Processing Machinery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Plastics Processing Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Plastics Processing Machinery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Japan Steel Works（JSW）
Arburg
Husky Injection Molding Systems
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Persimmon Technologies
Milacron Holdings
Haitian International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Injection Molding Machine (IMM)
Extrusion Machine
Blow Molding Machine (BMM)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
