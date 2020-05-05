Prescription Safety Glass Market: Extensive Range Of Prescription Safety Glass Products Are Encouraging The Growth Of The Global Market

Prescription safety glasses are worn when vision safety is a concern. These glasses are a must for individuals who work in industrial environments or in environments that are hazardous to the eyes. Safety glasses comprise a safety frame and safety lenses. The safety frame is stronger than a regular frame and also has side shield. Safety glasses are usually polycarbonate or plastic. Prescription safety glasses have wide variety of options in terms of cost, style, design, colors, size, and other features.

These are used in a number of places including construction sites, oil and gas sites, mining, and manufacturing sites. Introduction of government regulations and health related policies concerning worker safety is a major factor responsible for the growth of the global prescription safety glass market. Rise in number of accidents at work places is increasing the demand for personal protection equipment including prescription safety glasses. Additionally, widening application areas and an extensive range of prescription safety glass products are encouraging the growth of the global prescription safety glass market.

The global prescription safety glass market can be segmented based on material, application, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. Based on material, the prescription safety glass market is divided into glass, plastic, polycarbonate, trivax, CR-39, and others. The most popular lens materials for prescription safety glasses are polycarbonate and CR-39, due to their low cost and enhanced impact-resistance than regular glass lenses. On the basis of application, the market is classified into industry and sports.

Industrial segment is expected to drive demand for these products in the coming years. In terms of end-use, the market can be segmented into men, women, and kids. Men’s segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment is further sub segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi brand stores, and others. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is expected to grow at a fast pace due to the rapid penetration of internet services and popularity of online shopping.

Based on geography, the global prescription safety glass market is classified into North America (U.S and Canada), Europe (France, U.K, and Germany), South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), and Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India). North America and Europe are expected to hold major share in the market. These regions have strict regulations covering the impact ratings and performance conditions related to protective eyewear products in working environments.

Safety regulations mandated by governments and people’s awareness about eye safety contribute to the growth of the prescription safety glass market across the globe. The prescription safety glass market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. The huge population, shifting lifestyle, and increasing income are estimated to be major drivers contributing to the growth. The rapid growth eyewear demand is expected to result in amplified the growth rate in this region. The market in Middle East & Africa is also expected to remain attractive during the forecast period.

Changes to prescription safety glasses touched a new height in the last few years due to certain eyewear innovators. Major players who are active in the prescription safety glass market are Wiley X, Inc., Oakley, Inc. Elvex, Pyramex Safety Products, US SafetyGear Inc., Radians, Inc., and MCR Safety. Players are focusing on product innovation and new products to maintain their share in the market. This strategy helps them to deal with the competition. Also, manufacturers are upgrading their current products to offer better comfort. This is expected to help them increase their customer base.