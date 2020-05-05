REBAR SPLICE MARKET SIZE, STATISTICS, GROWTH, REVENUE, ANALYSIS & TRENDS – INDUSTRY FORECAST REPORT 2019-2025

Report Description:

Rebar Splice and Anchor Tools is a set of four components that help to model and manage. Rebar Coupler is widely used in high-rise buildings, bridges, nuclear more.

The global Rebar Splice market is valued at 660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 870 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rebar Splice volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rebar Splice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

nVent (United Kingdom)

Dextra Group (Japan)

Tokyo Tekko (Finland)

Peikko Group (The Netherlands)

Terwa (Ireland)

CRH (Thailand)

Sida Jianmao (China)

Glus (China)

Henglian (China)

BARUS (USA)

Iron Man (Singapore)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tapered Thread Bar Coupler

Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler

MBT Coupler

Grout Sleeve Coupler

Segment by Application

Building Construction

Others

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Rebar Splice Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rebar Splice

1.2 Rebar Splice Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rebar Splice Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tapered Thread Bar Coupler

1.2.3 Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler

1.2.4 MBT Coupler

1.2.5 Grout Sleeve Coupler

1.3 Rebar Splice Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rebar Splice Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building Construction

1.3.3 Others

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rebar Splice Business

7.1 nVent (United Kingdom)

7.1.1 nVent (United Kingdom) Rebar Splice Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Rebar Splice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 nVent (United Kingdom) Rebar Splice Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dextra Group (Japan)

7.2.1 Dextra Group (Japan) Rebar Splice Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rebar Splice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dextra Group (Japan) Rebar Splice Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tokyo Tekko (Finland)

7.3.1 Tokyo Tekko (Finland) Rebar Splice Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rebar Splice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tokyo Tekko (Finland) Rebar Splice Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Peikko Group (The Netherlands)

7.4.1 Peikko Group (The Netherlands) Rebar Splice Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rebar Splice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Peikko Group (The Netherlands) Rebar Splice Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Terwa (Ireland)

Continued…

