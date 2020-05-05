Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market : Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Owing to the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption and the applications of essential oils, the essential oil market has been growing at a significant rate over the past couple of years. A combination of several key factors such as the rapid expansion of the food and beverages sector and growing preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products are considered to be some of the key contributors which have been helping drive the market for essential oil. Rose Geranium Essential Oil is one such essential oil that has been gaining traction over the past couple of years among its target segment. Rose Geranium Essential Oil is extracted from the rose scented geranium which is native to South Africa. Rose Geranium Essential Oil has a large-scale application in the Aromatherapy segment.

Rose Geranium Essential Oil has a niche application in aromatherapy and natural perfumery. Rose Geranium Essential Oil is well known for its distinct astringent, deodorant, hemostatic, and anti-depressant qualities. Due to such critical property the oil possesses, Rose Geranium Essential Oil has been playing an important role in aromatherapy, helping in the treatment of restlessness, irritability, stress and other such negative driver behavior. Apart from the Aromatherapy segment, the Rose Geranium essential oil is used as a flavoring agent in many major food categories, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The Rose Geranium Essential Oil has a wide range of scope even in the cosmetics industry. Rose Geranium Essential Oil is being considered as the prime ingredient for the manufacturing of perfumes, toiletries etc.

The overall demand for essential oil has been on the rise over the past few years which is attributable to the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the product. An ever increasing global population, rapid urbanisation, a growing pharmaceutical sector, and rising geriatric population are some of the significant factors that are influencing a steady shift in consumer preferences. Another major factor that is responsible for the unprecedented growth of rose geranium essential oil market is that there is no other alternative for natural ingredients. This is the reason why when launching any new cosmetic product that contains natural ingredients, manufacturers first make sure to label the product as not being harmful to the environment along with the fact that its efficacy would remain intact. This is one of the main reasons why natural fragrances such as those containing rose geranium essential oil are being preferred by consumers.

Aromatherapy is finding increasing adoption by several people due to its obvious benefits in healing. There are widespread facts that support the therapeutic use of essential oil. Europe is being considered as the largest market for natural fragrance ingredients, such as rose geranium essential oil. The European market for natural fragrance ingredients is projected to grow even faster than the global market. This significant growth in the European region will result in a rise in the consumption of natural cosmetics which provides another important opportunity for rose geranium essential oil producers.

