Sales of Sensory Modifiers Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Sensory Modifiers Market Outlook

Sensory modifiers are ingredients used in cosmetic and personal care formulations which enhance the tactile properties of these products. These consist of a class of ingredients specifically formulated to address deficiencies in the sensory properties of personal care products, or convert any potential issues in formulations impacting the sensory properties into something which results in an optimum experience for consumers. The global Sensory Modifiers market has experienced a steady growth dynamic over the past decade and is expected to continue the same over the forecast period. The sensory modifiers market is attributed to an essence of a number of regional and global players, in addition to a limited number of local players. The sensory modifiers market is sensed to expand into new geographies, mostly developing regions as more and more new cosmetics and personal care formulations are evolving in these regions which are attributed to boosting demand for sensory modifiers over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the product content and label is expected to drive cosmetic manufacturers to upgrade their existing product offerings by introducing higher quality natural sensory modifiers. The major producers of sensory modifiers are responding rapidly to the growing consumer demand by improving the overall experience of the product with multi-sensory effect to increase the sensory modifiers application scope. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness stronger growth dynamics with comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Reasons for Covering Sensory Modifiers Market Title:

A large number of products recall and failure occurred over the last few years in cosmetics and personal care industry owing to the lack of sensory note in products. Overcrowded shelves of cosmetic products have lead manufacturers to improve sensory note of products as a differentiating strategy which in turn has fueled demand for sensory modifiers over varied geographies. Stride over achieving a soothing good feel end product by key manufacturers is expected to keep steady demand for sensory modifiers in established markets and increase demand for the sensory modifiers in emerging regions over the forecast period. Recent product launches in sensory modifiers market indicated a series of new variants in terms of raw material used and functionality is further anticipated to drive growth for sensory modifiers market over the forecast period.

Global Sensory Modifiers Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global Sensory Modifiers market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of function, the global Sensory Modifiers market has been segmented as –

Gloss

Color

Odor

Firmness/consistency

Texture

Others

On the basis of application, the global Sensory Modifiers market has been segmented as –

Make-up

Skin Care

Face Cream

Anti-aging

Sun Protection

Hair Care

Personal Hygiene

Others

On the basis of type, the global Sensory Modifiers market has been segmented as –

Emollients

Occlusive

Humectants

Others

On the basis of form, the global Sensory Modifiers market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

Semi-solids

Global Sensory Modifiers Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Sensory Modifiers market are, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Alchemy Ingredients, Solabia Group, Momentive Performance Materials, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, BASF SE, Naturex group, Croda International Plc., Gattefossé, SEPPIC, Kobo Products Inc. and others

Key Product Launches in Sensory Modifiers Market

The key product launches that have been observed in the Sensory Modifiers market over the recent years have seen launches targeting ethical buyers and vegan populations:

In 2017, Gattefossé launched a sensory modifiers named EMULIUM MELLIFERA for the worldwide consumer base. The product is intended to target the multi-functional and natural sensory modifiers demand over the global sensory modifiers market.

In 2017, Kobo Products Inc. launched KoboGel D5 and KoboGel Aqua sensory modifiers. The sensory modifiers is pre-pigmented and is available in shades of dark, medium, and light. The sensory modifiers products are placed to target the soft focus characteristic demand from consumers.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Sensory Modifiers Market

Developed regions like North America and Europe stands as the major growing region in terms of value and volume of overall sensory modifiers market. The developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America to experience higher demand dynamics in synthetic segment whereas a slower growth dynamics in natural segments. This attributed to the low awareness of natural trend in the region. The anti-aging segment is expected to form a substantial revenue generating segment owing to consumer expressing inclination towards feel and texture. Over the forecast period, the natural segment is expected to gain faster growth rates resulting in significant growth of the sensory modifiers market.