Semiconductor Chip Handler Market outlook with industry review and global forecasts | Trends in 2019

The global semiconductor chip handler market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and add-on features to gain market share in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are SRM Integration (M) Sdn Bhd, CST, Seiko Epson Corporation, CHROMA ATE INC, Aseco Corporation, Aetrium, Inc., ASM Pacific Technology, Exatron, Hon Technologies, SRM Integration, SYNAX, Xeltek, Cohu, Advantest, TESEC Corporation, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Boston Semi Equipment, Larsen Associates, MCT Worldwide LLC., Multitest and among others.

The semiconductor chip handlers are used in the testing, sorting and transferring chips. This facilitates the semiconductor manufacturers to prominently diminish their back-end testing cost. Semiconductor chip handler finds enormous application in electronics manufacturing industries since they are the machines that can process thousands of chips in an hour. The IC chips handler transfers finished chips in an hour. The IC chip handler finishes chips to the inspection equipment for the final visual and electrical performance test and then sorts the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59637

Leading manufacturers are primarily focusing towards increasing the performance of these handlers to aid the semiconductor companies achieve better results. Many semiconductor manufacturing companies to cater the growth and demand for smart phones and electronics companies, that are driving the growth of global semiconductor chip handler market.

The semiconductor manufacturers are looking for a flexible development partners to enhance its ability to bring quality, market-leading semiconductor handling products to its customers. There are excessive investment in research and developments in the market being carried out by the manufacturers which is expected to increase throughput time and overall performance efficiency of these chip handlers. These can be identified as one of the major trend in the global semiconductor chip handler market. Also, the increasing number of fabless semiconductor companies and test houses are boosting up the market. Rising costs and lack of testing standards can act as challenge for the market of semiconductor chip handlers. The semiconductor chip handlers are being proved as very important and time saving devices for the semiconductor manufacturing industries.

The global semiconductor chip handler market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into logic and memory. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs) and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). The OSATs segment is expected to grow with the faster rate during the forecast period. While the IDMs are the semiconductor companies that manufacture and sell the integrated circuit equipment.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=59637

In the region wise study, the global semiconductor chip handler market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the United States, Canada and Mexico captured significant market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018. North America is currently owns the highest market share due to the presence of most of the major players and largest number of semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the global semiconductor chip handler market. Furthermore it can also be seen that the U.S. is the major exporter for the electronic products such as telecommunication equipment, computers and semiconductors. Asia Pacific will show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the semiconductor chip handler with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However other regions such as Europe and MEA are expected to show the significant growth in the market.