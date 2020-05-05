Smart Education And Learning Market – Overview On Revolutionary Trends | lackboard Inc., Sungard, Jenzabar, Cengage Learning, Skillsoft & Saba

The smart education and learning market is growing substantially as the number of students opting for digital education and distant learning for gaining knowledge and degrees is increasing day by day. The digital education market is widely catering to the need of governments and international standardization bodies for training and developing skilled and educated workforce in various fields.

One of the major factors driving this market is the growing demand from consumers, students, parents, employers or employees, to become digitally educated. Smart education is in growing demand in developed economies like America and Europe as a large number of students is seeking online education. This industry is also becoming popular in countries with limited educational resources and bio-diverse culture. Most organizations are educating and training students in specialized areas to develop a workforce required for working in any particular field of expertise.

Market Segmentation

Education Segments Based on Application

Professional Education

Enterprise/Business Education

NGO’s and Associations

Governments

Healthcare

Learning Market Segments

Self Paced E-Learning

Mobile Learning

Virtual Classroom sand Webinars

Collaboration Based Learning

Social Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

This research report analyzes the market depending on its market segments and major geographies. The important regions covered under this study are:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

This research report includes an analysis of industry growth drivers, market restrains, industry capacity, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of current developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants in the market.