SOMATO-SENSORY TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Somato-sensory Technology is the same as motion sensing in the report. Somatosensory technology is an emerging technology used in applications such as home entertainment, medical and healthcare. It can track human hand movement and enable users to interact with digital devices or physical environment by using hand gesture(s). Effectiveness of somatosensory technology is determined by the compatibility between the technology’s operational features and the anthropometric characteristics of the user’s hand.

The Somato-sensory Technology products currently on the market are mainly Sony’s PS4, Microsoft’s Kinect and Nintendo’s Wii series.

According to this study, over the next five years the Somato-sensory Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Somato-sensory Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Somato-sensory Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Somato-sensory Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Infrared Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Game Manipulation

Health Training

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SONY

Nintendo

Microsoft

IMI

Intel

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Somato-sensory Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Somato-sensory Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Somato-sensory Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Somato-sensory Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Somato-sensory Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Somato-sensory Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Infrared Sensor

2.2.2 Microwave Sensor

2.2.3 Ultrasonic Sensor

2.3 Somato-sensory Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Somato-sensory Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Game Manipulation

2.4.2 Health Training

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Somato-sensory Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Somato-sensory Technology by Players

3.1 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Somato-sensory Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Somato-sensory Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SONY

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Somato-sensory Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 SONY Somato-sensory Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SONY News

11.2 Nintendo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Somato-sensory Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Nintendo Somato-sensory Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nintendo News

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Somato-sensory Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft Somato-sensory Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft News

11.4 IMI

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Somato-sensory Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 IMI Somato-sensory Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IMI News

11.5 Intel

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Somato-sensory Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 Intel Somato-sensory Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Intel News

……Continued

