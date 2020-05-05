Specialty Chemicals Market 2025 top players : Eastman Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, Solvay, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Key Trends

The increasing demand for yield-improving agrochemicals is one of the vital factors likely to encourage the growth of the global specialty chemicals market in the next few years. In addition, the rising growth opportunities for specialty chemicals market from the automotive industry is likely to supplement the market’s growth in the forecast period. On the flip side, the strict government rules and regulations against the use of agrochemicals and the reducing demand for coated paper in several developed economies are projected to hamper the growth of the global market in the next few years.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Market Potential

The rapid development of the automotive and construction sectors is projected to fuel the growth of the global specialty chemicals market in the coming years. The tremendously rising population and the growing demand for agrochemicals are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. The increasing collaborations and enhancement of the distribution channels are projected to contribute extensively towards the overall development of the global specialty chemicals market in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising competition resulting in expansion of the product portfolio is another essential aspect predicted to encourage the growth of the overall market in the coming few years.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

In the last few years, North America led the global specialty chemicals market and is likely to remain in the dominating position throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising demand for oilfield chemicals and lubricants, owing to the rising oil exploration activities. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register a healthy growth rate in the coming years. The rising expenditure in the construction sector and the substantial contribution from Japan, China, and India are projected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising demand for specialty chemicals from the automotive sector and the rising disposable income of consumers are predicted to supplement the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, the developing lifestyle of consumers is indirectly anticipated to bolster Asia Pacific specialty chemicals market in the near future.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for specialty chemicals is characterized by a high competition with the presence of a large number of players operating in it. As per the study, several new players are estimated to enter the global market in the next few years and enhance the competitive landscape of the market. In order to maintain their leading position, these players are focusing on improving their distribution network and introduce new products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the specialty chemicals market across the globe are Evonik Industries AG, Albemarle Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, Solvay, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, INEOS Group AG., Chemtura Corporation, Clariant AG, Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, and Huntsman Corporation.