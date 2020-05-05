Spot Welding Robots Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Robotic spot welding, a type of resistance welding, is the most common welding application found in the manufacturing field. Spot welding robots are used to carry the spot welding operation in end-user industries. These robots deploy copper alloys for transmitting electric current to the welding point and contain a spot welding gun at the terminal point of the robot wrist, which is in place instead of an end-effector.

The automotive industry accounted for the major share of the spot welding robots market during 2017. Our industry research experts have predicted that this end-user segment will continue to account for the maximum share of this spot welding machine market during the forecast period as well.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the spot welding robots market throughout the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789080-global-spot-welding-robots-market-research-report-2019

The global Spot Welding Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Spot Welding Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spot Welding Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

KUKA

Benchmarking

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Daihen Corporation

Denso Corporation

Comau S.P.A

IGM Robotic Systems

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

150 kg

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Metals & Machinery

Other

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3789080-global-spot-welding-robots-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 Spot Welding Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spot Welding Robots

1.2 Spot Welding Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Spot Welding Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 150 kg

1.3 Spot Welding Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Spot Welding Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Electricals & Electronics

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Metals & Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Spot Welding Robots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Spot Welding Robots Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Spot Welding Robots Market Size

1.5.1 Global Spot Welding Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Spot Welding Robots Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Spot Welding Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spot Welding Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Spot Welding Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Spot Welding Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Spot Welding Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Spot Welding Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spot Welding Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Spot Welding Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………………

11 Global Spot Welding Robots Market Forecast

11.1 Global Spot Welding Robots Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Spot Welding Robots Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Spot Welding Robots Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Spot Welding Robots Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Spot Welding Robots Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Spot Welding Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Spot Welding Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Spot Welding Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Spot Welding Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Spot Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Spot Welding Robots Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Spot Welding Robots Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Spot Welding Robots Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Spot Welding Robots Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Spot Welding Robots Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Spot Welding Robots Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

………………

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Spot Welding Robots

Table Global Spot Welding Robots Production (Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Spot Welding Robots Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure 150 kg Product Picture

Table >150 kg Major Manufacturers

Table Global Spot Welding Robots Consumption (Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Spot Welding Robots Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Automotive & Transportation

Figure Electricals & Electronics

Figure Aerospace & Defense

Figure Metals & Machinery

Also Read: Industrial Robotics Market 2019

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/spot-welding-robots-market-2019-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/511080

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 511080