Storage Replication Software Market 2017 – 2025 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

In the recent times every organization is generating high volumes of data which plays a crucial role in the development of that organization. Organizations gain some useful insights using the data. Storage replication software helps the organization in streamlining the process that organizations adopt to improve the performance of their data storage resources. Storage replication software adds value to the business by replicating the storage which helps the customers to access the required data when one data centre is not available due to technical issues. Organizations investing a major portion of their budget in ICT, is also driving the storage replication software market.

Bandwidth issues delay or even postpones the process of storage replication which is a common challenge faced by the organizations. Cost associated with the deployment of the software is also hindering the growth of the market. Lack of experience among the end user is also hindering the growth of the storage replication software market.

Storage replication software Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Storage Replication Software Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Storage Replication Software Market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Storage Replication Software Market in APEJ, and Japan are expected to showcase maximum potential in the forecast period. Storage Replication Software Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Storage replication software market: Segmentation

By Replication type

Array-based replication

Host-based replication

Network and appliance-based replication

By deployment type

On-Premise

Cloud

By service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Industry

Telecom and IT

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Storage replication software market: Key vendors

Key vendors for Storage Replication Software market NetApp Inc, Dell-EMC, IBM, Hitachi Data Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Zerto Ltd. Microsoft Corporation, CommVault Systems, Inc. CA Technologies

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Storage Replication Software market Segments

Storage Replication Software market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Storage Replication Software market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Storage Replication Software market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Storage Replication Software market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Storage Replication Software market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



