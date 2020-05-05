Surgical Navigation Systems Market is Registering a Healthy 8.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2027

Surgical Navigation Systems Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global Surgical Navigation Systems market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of surgical navigation systems and new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot, providing overall information on various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides information and data analysis of the global surgical navigation systems market in terms of application, technology, end-user, and region.

The global surgical navigation systems market has been segmented based on application, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global market has been classified into neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, and others. The orthopedic segment has been further bifurcated into spine, knee, and hips. Based on the technology, global market has been classified into optical navigation systems and others. Based on end-user, the global surgical navigation systems market has been segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Bottom-up approach has been employed for determining the size of the global surgical navigation systems market, using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which included analysis of launched products and mapping of demand of surgical navigation systems of top market players in specific regions. Top-down approach has been used to derive the market size of different product segments, wherein market size of parent market was obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for sales by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive analysis of investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on both secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Market value and forecast, in terms of US$ Mn, for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have significant impact on the global surgical navigation systems market and may influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across regions. These analyses are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and grow their share in the global surgical navigation systems market. The report also comprises price analysis.

In terms of region, the global surgical navigation systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the above mentioned regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and growth opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Major players operating in the global surgical navigation systems market are Stryker, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), Brainlab AG, Fiagon AG, and Amplitude Surgical.

