Swabbing Robots Market outlook with industry review and global forecasts | Trends in 2019

The global swabbing robots market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Novaxion, Heye International, Socabelec, Xpar Vision, Orora, British Glass, Cheng San Engineering & Trading Pte Ltd, Condat and Vetropack Group.

Swabbing is a manual method of lubricating moulds used to form glass bottles that is used during production process. Swabbing robots is capable of applying lubricants to any type of blank, from NNPB lightweight bottles to heavy bottles. Swabbing robots are an automatic blank swabbing system that are easy to operate and provide immediate payback on any production line with increased safety for the workers on the shop floor. Compared to traditional swabbing robots, these robots used less lubrication.

Growing need for healthier working environment and continuous technological innovations in automation are some of the factors responsible for rapid growth of the global swabbing robots market. Swabbing robot emits hardly any pollution, which will make the working environment much healthier and safer. Increasing applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and growing implementation of humanoids are the key factors impelling the growth of swabbing robots market across the globe. AI helps robots to understand the language, read faces, understand emotions, and even imitate human emotions. To fulfil the tasks of assisted living, several companies are using AI technology, thereby increasing the growth of the swabbing robots market across the globe.

Furthermore, recent advances in assistive technologies, artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning algorithms are fueling the growth of the market. Rising need to improve productivity and efficiency is boosting the demand for swabbing robots in various industries. Additionally, rising automation in various industries in order to meet the continuously growing demands is also propelling the growth of global swabbing robots market. Growing technological advancements that optimize production efficiencies and maximize profitability is fueling the demand for swabbing robots across various sectors, thereby increasing the growth of the global swabbing robots market. A safety laser scanner of swabbing robots protects an area around the robot to avoid possible collision with the operators, hence the usage of swabbing robots is increasing in critical applications.

Benefits offered by swabbing robots such as decrease of operator’s exposure time to smoke and noise, easy to watch over, less operators needed for swabbing and uniform lubricant application into the moulds are expected to increase the demand for swabbing robots in near future. Additionally, the demand for swabbing robots is increasing in water testing swabbing in order to eliminate tedious manual handling in the manufacturing process for water-testing swabs. However, high maintenance cost and increasing dependency on robots are some of the factors that may hinder the global swabbing robots market.

The global swabbing robots market can be segmented as by product, by application and by geography. On the basis of product, the global swabbing robots market can be segmented into large size and ordinary type. Large size segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to various applications of large size swabbing robots. In terms of application, the global swabbing robots market can be segmented into engineering purchase and engineering leasing. Geographically, global swabbing robots market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Asia Pacific region is expected witness the high growth in swabbing robots market due to growing industrial activities and increasing adoption of Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAV) in the region. Growing urbanization, rising adoption of automation in various industries and increasing need to build an efficient production facilities are boosting the growth of swabbing robots market in developing economies such as China and India. North America is anticipated to contribute highest market share due to the advancements in AI technology, early adoption of automation and presence of large number of industries in the region.