Travel Mug Market: Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

Some of the key players in the global travel mug market are Caribou Coffee Company, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Epoca International, Inc. (Primula), Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., HANOWA and SWISS MILITARY, Ignite USA, LLC, Keurig Dr Pepper, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Thermos L.L.C., and Zojirushi America Corporation.

Travel mugs are containers in which people can carry hot and cold liquid while they travel. These mugs use specific technology to keep the drink hot or cold for longer duration. Vacuum and custom foam technology are used which protects the mug from surrounding temperature. Steel travel mugs are preferred to keep the drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for six hours. These travel mugs are recyclable, especially those made from steel and glass. Travel mugs are available in different sizes in the market such as up to 399 ml, 400-749 ml, and more than 750 ml.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62718

Increase in urban population have encouraged the use of travel mugs. Fast lifestyles have changed the food habits of people and they prefer to drink and eat while travelling. Travel mugs are also demanded by mountaineers and tourists who prefer hot and cold drinks. People are becoming more aware about reducing waste and prefer reusable travel mugs. These mugs can be re-used after a wash and hence decrease the degradable and non-degradable waste. Many manufacturers are innovating and designing the product to make it more attractive and durable. The online channel of distribution is a major factor driving the demand for travel mugs. Many of the brands sell their products online and give offers and discounts. Many private label companies have tie-ups with e-commerce companies to sell their products online.

Travel mugs have certain advantages which helps in driving their demand. Many manufacturers focus on improving the product to make them more sustainable and durable. Most travel mugs are dishwasher safe and can easily be washed without human intervention. Travel mugs prevent condensation which protects surrounded things from getting moist. Travel mugs have custom foam or vacuum which keep the drinks hot or cold. Travel mugs are cheaper compared to big vacuum bottles. Most of the plastic and glass travel mugs are microwave safe so that consumers can directly heat the drink.

However, travel mugs have some disadvantages that can affect the demand for the product. Some stainless steel travel mugs can cause a metallic taste, especially during the first several uses. Stainless steel also absorbs liquid particles and it may create a lingering taste in the bottle that gets transferred to other liquids. Some manufacturers add BPA in plastic travel mugs and it can cause cancer and other conditions. Many companies ensure that the travel mugs they manufacture should be produced without BPA, but certain risks still exist. Travel mugs made from glass are fragile and can be easily brake during traveling. These factors are projected to decrease the demand for travel mugs during the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=62718

The global travel mug market can be segmented based on product type, capacity, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the global travel mug market can be classified into stainless steel travel mug, plastic travel mug, and others (porcelain travel mug and ceramic travel mug). In terms of capacity, the travel mug market can be classified into up to 399 ml, 400-749 ml, more than 750 ml. Based on distribution channel, the travel mug market can be categorized into online and offline. Further, offline channel is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and small retail shops. Based on region, the travel mug market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.