Vacuum Flask Market: Outdoor Activities, Traveling, Brand, Product Design, And Promotional Strategies Drives The Market

A vacuum flask, also called thermos, is an insulated storage vessel used to retain temperature of liquid content, either cooler or hotter than the surrounding temperature of the flask. A vacuum flask has two chambers. The outer chamber has a layer of glass with vacuum in between them. Contents are stored in the inner chamber. The vacuum prevents transfer of heat by convection, conduction, and radiation. Conduction and convection are not possible because of vacuum. To avoid radiation, both inner sides of the outer chamber are covered with a reflective metal layer. Vacuum flasks are used to keep liquid content at desired temperature.

The vacuum flask was invented by Sir James Dewar and is therefore also called Dewar flask. Vacuum flasks have created its market very quickly because of their feature of keeping liquids cool or hot for a long period of time. The key drivers that influence the global vacuum flask market are outdoor activities, traveling, brand, product design, and promotional strategies. People prefer compact sized flasks which they can carry anywhere. Branded products are in great demand. Nowadays, people are shifting from plastic to glass and metal water bottles. Outdoor activities such as trekking and hiking are very popular among young people. A vacuum flask is very useful and easy to carry cold or hot liquid while travelling to retain the original temperature of the liquid. For long distance travel, people prefer a vacuum flask to carry tea, coffee, and soup.

The global vacuum flask market is segmented on the basis of material, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on material, the vacuum flask market can be segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, and others. As compared to other materials, plastic flask is cheaper and easy to clean. Vacuum flasks are designed to carry drinks ranging from around two liters to less than half a liter. Some flasks are used specifically for soups and cold drinks. Based on application, the vacuum flask market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Indoor can be sub segmented as office, school, and household, whereas outdoor can be sub segmented as outdoor sports, travel. Travel and outdoor sports are expected to boost the demand for vacuum flasks. Based on distribution channel, the vacuum flask market is segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63546

In terms of geography, the global vacuum flask market is classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, U.K, and Rest of Europe), North America (U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). Some regions in North America, Asia, and most of Europe have cold weather. Vacuum flasks have high demand in these regions as people need to keep their liquid content warm.

These regions are likely to hold comparatively more share in the global vacuum flask market. Demand for vacuum flasks also vary according to season. People prefer vacuum flasks in winter more than the summer. The rising demand for premium products among people across Asia Pacific and North America is expected to increase the demand for vacuum flasks during the forecast period.

Get Report ToC, Figures And Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=63546

The major players in the vacuum flask market are Thermos, ZOJIRUSHI, Peacock, Lock & Lock, Tiger, Tupperware, Haers, Nanlong, Shinetime, HEENOOR, SOLIDWARE, Pacific Market International (PMI), BAOKANG, Fuguang, SIBAO, and EMSA GmbH. Manufacturers are focusing on branding, advertising, and designing which is expected to make the market more competitive.