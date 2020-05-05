Zipper Market: Growth Of The Luggage Industry, Ultimately Drives The Growth Of The Global Market 2019 – 2027

Zipper is a device used to open and close parts of clothes and bags. It is used as a fastening component to bind the edges of an opened material or other flexible material, such as a bag. It is widely used for fastening and securing trousers, besides luggage and bags. Zippers are by far the most popular and preferred fastener compared to hooks, buttons, and other fastener solutions.

The global zipper market is estimated to experience enormous growth. Robust industrialization has led industries to introduce new technologies. Extensive evolution in industries has propelled the growth of the apparel industry which is a major driving factor in the growth of the global zipper market. Moreover, rise in disposable income has fuelled the global zipper market. Further, consumers in developing economies are spending more money on branded and fashionable apparel which has also increased the demand for high end zippers. Growth in global business opportunities and in travel & tourism has led to higher usage and growth of the luggage industry, which ultimately drives the growth of the global zipper market.

In addition, zippers are used in sporting goods, footwear products, and camping gear such as tents and sleeping bags which is also a major driving factor. Major factors driving growth of the global zipper market includes developing economies, consumption of products which use zippers, and rise in number of manufacturing companies in Southeast Asia for apparel, textile, and fashion accessories. New innovations in the zipper market include flame-resistant zippers, chemical resistant zippers, soft zippers, and printed zippers which also help to boost the global zipper market. Preference for branded handbags, footwear, and luggage has increased the demand for premium zippers.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64625

One of the major reasons for the increasing market share of zippers is continuing trend of customized zippers. Manufacturers of zippers are emphasizing on customizing zippers to meet consumer needs. Demand for cost effective and quality zippers are increasing especially in the garment industry, thus offering new opportunities for the global zipper market. The dominance of low-cost Asian manufacturers from China has intensified the competitive environment in the international market.

The global zipper market is segmented in terms of type, end-use, and geography. In terms of type, the market is segmented into metal zipper, nylon zipper, and plastic zipper. Further, metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zipper are competing on luxury market which is the most essential segment of the zipper industry for design and innovation. Further, the global zipper market is bifurcated into apparel, sporting goods, luggage & bags, and camping gear based on end-use. Apparel industry is the largest end-use sector followed by luggage. In terms of geography, the zipper maker market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get Report ToC, Figures And Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=64625

The global zipper market is highly fragmented with large number of local and regional players. Key leading manufacturers operating in the global zipper market are YBS Zipper Group, YKK Group, Riri, Kao Shing Zopper Co., Ltd., IDEAL Fastener Corporation, Salmi Oy, Max Zipper Co., LTD, KCC Zipper Co., Ltd,, SANCRIS Linhas e Fios Ltda., ZIP industries limited, Talon International Inc, and HHH Zipper. North America and Europe are at the forefront in terms of manufacturing high-end premium quality zippers. Key players in the global zipper market are competing in terms of cost, quality, and innovation. Manufacturers in the organized sector are majorly competing based on brand quality and manufacturers in unorganized sectors are competing in terms of cheaper cost.