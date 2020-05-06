Airway/Lung Stent Market In Terms Of Latest Innovations 2017 – 2026 Scrutinized In New Research

Airway/lung stents are being used largely for the treatment of airway/lung diseases. Moreover, healthcare providers are adopting bronchoscopy as the procedure in the placement of stents during the treatment. Airway/lung stents are facing various challenges in form of complications such as stent infection, migration, and granulation tissue. Hence, companies are adopting new technologies such as biodegradable stents, drug-eluting airway stents and 3D printing to offer a better product.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for airway/lung stents is likely to experience steady growth, increasing to 5.7% CAGR during 2017-2026. The global market for airway/lung stent is also estimated to bring in US$ 130.4 million revenue by 2026 end.

Self-expandable Airway/Lung Stent to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product

Among various airway/lung stent products, self-expandable stents are likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products between 2017 and 2026. Self-expandable airway/lung stent is estimated to reach around US$ 100 million revenue towards 2026 end. The self-expandable stents are easy to remove, decreases the possibility of various complications. Moreover, increasing number intervention pulmonologists are adopting self-expandable stents. Self-expandable metallic stents are being used on a large scale as they are easy to place, and there is no need to use general anesthetics.

Hospitals to Account for Maximum Revenue Share

Compared to Ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals are likely to account for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Increasing number of surgeries and bronchoscopy procedures are being carried in hospitals. The government in different countries is also offering reimbursement and insurance for treatments, this is also leading to the increasing number of people going to hospitals for treatment of critical diseases.

Metal to Emerge as the Most Preferred Material for Airway/Lung Stents

Metal is likely to emerge as one of the most preferred materials for airway/lung stents. By the end of 2026, metal airway/lung stent is estimated to bring in close to US$ 100 million revenue. Metal stents are gaining popularity due to the ease of insertion. These stents can also be placed in an outpatient setting with the help of flexible bronchoscopy using local anesthesia. Owing to the thin walls, metal stents are beneficial in managing malignant tracheobronchial obstruction. Moreover, most of the metal stents are radio-opaque and are offer a great degree of expandability.

North America to be the Largest Region in the Global Market for Airway/Lung Stent

North America is likely to be one of the largest regions in terms of revenue in the global market for airway/lung stent. Well-developed healthcare system and infrastructure, increasing cases of lung cancer, and development of new technically advanced products are some of the factors driving the airway/lung stent market in North America. Meanwhile, APEJ is also likely to witness growth in the coming years, owing to the rapid development in the healthcare industry, increasing investment by government and the private sector in the healthcare sector. Moreover, expansion of hospitals and clinics, the presence of favorable regulatory environment, and availability of low cost of labor for manufacturing in countries like India and China are factors driving the market in APEJ.

Competitive Landscape

Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (Saint Gobain Performance Plastics), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., 3M Company, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company, and Solvay SA, are the prominent players in the global market for airway/lung stent.

