Antiepileptic Drugs Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2023

Antiepileptic drugs are therapies approved to treat patients with epilepsy, a brain disorder in which clusters of nerve cells signal abnormally, which can lead to seizures. These seizures are incidents that occur when group of nerve cells or neurons in brain sends wrong signals. Patients suffering from epilepsy may complain about strange emotions and sensations or they may behave strangely. Epilepsy is the fourth most common brain disorder affecting people of all ages. The causes of epilepsy are undetermined however major risk factors involved include brain injury, brain tumor, stroke, and substance use disorders. For the treatment of epilepsy, antiepileptic medicines (AEDs) are prescribed, preference of the drug depending on the age of the patient, type of seizures to be treated, seriousness of the seizures, and part of the brain involved. Alcoholism, smoking, changing lifestyle and rising geriatric population are the major factor driving the antiepileptic market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antiepileptic-drugs-market.html

The market for antiepileptic drugs is broadly classified on the basis of first generation antiepileptic drugs and second generation antiepileptic drugs and pipeline drugs. First generation antiepileptic drugs consists of Valproate (Depakote), Oxycarbazepine ((Trileptal), Carbamazepine (Carbatrol), Phenobarbital (Luminal), Primidone (Mysoline), Ethosuximide (Zarontin), Topiramate (Topamax) Phenytoin (Dilantin, Phenytek). Second generation antiepileptic drugs consist of different mechanism of action than the first generation drugs. These consists of Lamotrigine (Lamictal), Pregabalin (Lyrica), Eslicarbazepine acetate Zonisamide (Zonegran), Lacosamide (Vimpat), Levetiracetam (Keppra), (Aptiom/Zebinix), Perampanel (Fycompa), Rufinamide (Banzel/Inovelon), Ezogabine/retigabine (Trobalt/Potiga),. First generation antiepileptic drugs majorly carbamazepine, valproate, phenytoin and oxycarbazepine are dominating the epilepsy therapeutics market. However, second generation AEDs such as levetiracetam, zonisamide and lacosamide are slowly overtaking the antiepileptic drugs market due to its improved tolerability and efficacy.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=7664

The pipeline for antiepileptic drugs has been segmented on different phases. The drugs in the phase III of the pipeline include Brivaracetam (UCB Pharma Ltd), Ganaxolone (Marinus Pharmaceuticals), USL261 (Upsher Smith Laboratories, Inc.), Perampanel (Eisai Co) and YKP3089 (SK Life Sciences) and others. The phase I and II of the pipeline drugs include Buspirone, Everoline, UCB0942 (PPSI), Lacosamide, GWP42006, TAK-932 and others. All this drugs are currently under clinical trials and it is expected that these drugs will prove beneficial for epilepsy therapeutics market.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7664

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com