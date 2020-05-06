Asia Pacific region accounted for a major share of the Wool Worsted Yarn Market | 2025

Worsted yarns are made from high-quality of wool. These yarns differs from other woolen yarn with regards to their weight, type, and quality. The fabric made from worsted woolen yarn are stronger, smoother, and finer, than that of the normal wool. Worsted wool yarns are made from long-staple pasture wool of sheep breeds such as Teeswaters, Old Leicester Longwool, and Romney Marsh. These yarns are not carded; instead they are washed, gilled, and combed using heated long-tooth metal combs, later oiled, and spun. As compared to normal woolen yarn worsted woolen yarn tend to be more costly as the sheep from which the wool is taken are of higher breed, also worsted fabric needs more processing as a result its price tends to increase. Worsted fabric is primarily used for men suitings.

Based on product type, the worsted wool yarn market can be segmented into tropical worsted wool and plain weave worsted wool. Both the product type differs from each other based upon the type of fibers used for its production, combinations of fibers used, and blend of fibers used for weaving. Tropical worsted wool are designed to be worn in hot climates. This wool is light, smooth, breathable, and easy to maintain. The tropical worsted wool fabric finds application in making trousers, and skirts, among others. Plain weave worsted wool fabric finds application in suits and other upholstery fabrics.

In terms of application type, the wool worsted yarn market can be segmented into clothing, upholstery fabric, and others. In 2016, the clothing segment held a major share of the wool worsted yarn market across the globe. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to growth in fashion trends among populations. The clothing segment consists of suits, skirts, slacks, socks, and others. The upholstery fabric is used to cover snooker and billiards table, and couches, among other furniture. The others segment held the number of least shares in the wool worsted yarn market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a major share of the wool worsted yarn market, followed by North America and Europe. China consists of large number of manufacturers of wool worsted yarn across the country. Production and domestic demand for textile fibers is high in the country. Production activities from developed countries has shifted to developing countries due to cheap labor, and this is contributing to the growth of the region. Moreover, increasing foreign direct investments and rapidly rising population are propelling the market in Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe held an average share of the wool worsted yarn market. The recovery of these regions from the economic slowdown is augmenting the overall market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for the least share of the market in 2016. However, the share of these regions is anticipated to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rapid growth of the fashion and other end-user industries across the regions and increased use of wool worsted yarns in these industries.

Key manufacturers operating in the wool worsted yarn market includes Südwolle Group, Shandong Hengtai Textile Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Henan First Textile & Apparel (Group) Co. Ltd., and JayaShree Textiles