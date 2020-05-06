Canada Nanoenabled Packaging Food Beverages Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market in its latest report titled, “Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverages Market: Canada Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2022”. The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to various growth factors, regarding which PMR offers vital insights in detail in this report.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10631

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into bakery products, prepared foods, meat products, beverages, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and others. In terms of market share, prepared food segment dominated the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market in 2014, with over 20% share. However, the segment is expected to witness a decline of over 140 BPS by the end of 2022.

On the basis of technology, the nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market in Canada has been segmented into controlled, active, and intelligent packaging. Of these, controlled packaging segment contributed the highest revenue to the Canada nano-enabled packaging market for food and beverages market in 2014.

The growth of the nano-enabled packaging for food and beverages market in Canada is mainly driven by rising demand for anti-counterfeit products, prevention of contamination, and increasing application of nano-enabled packaging. However, lack of information on the impact of nano-materials on food and beverage products, high cost associated with nano-packaging, and increasing complexity with developing customized nano-enabled packaging products are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10631

Some major players identified in the Canada nano-enabled packaging market for food and beverages market are 3M Company, Amcor Limited, BASF SE, Crown Holdings Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company – DuPont, Honeywell International, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., and AMCOL International Corporation – Nanocor Inc. Major nano-enabled packaging manufacturers in the market are currently focusing on strengthening their partnerships with processed food manufacturers to develop enhanced products catering to various food and beverage applications.